Northern Dynasty Reports Annual General Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, June 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX: NDM; NYSE MKT: NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") announces the voting results from its 2018 Annual General Meeting held on June 28, 2018 in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting").

At the Meeting, a total of 220,479,340 common shares were voted, representing 70.64 % of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of record. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting, which included the election of the following directors: