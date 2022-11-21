NORTHERN ESCAPE HELI SKIING WINS WORLD'S BEST HELI-SKI OPERATOR AWARD

10TH ANNUAL WORLD SKI AWARDS RECOGNIZES NEH

TERRACE, BC, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Northern Escape Heli Skiing (NEH) has won the World's Best Heli-Ski Operator award at the 10th Annual World Ski Awards . NEH is a pioneer in the heli-ski industry and has been steadily pushing the envelope in the luxury adventure tourism space since 2004.

"The World Ski Award for Best Heli Ski Operator is quite prestigious and we're very pleased to win," says NEH President, John Forrest. "People have started to recognize our tours, terrain, and snowpack as the best in the world."

Launched in 2013, the World Ski Awards aims to raise the standards within the ski industry by rewarding organizations that are leaders in their field. Votes are cast by professionals working within the ski industry — senior executives, travel buyers, tour operators, travel agents and media — and by the public online via the World Ski Awards website.

Over the last 19 years, NEH has grown and evolved into an industry leader, with three luxury lodges , the lightning-fast Agusta Koala helicopter (aka the flying Ferrari), snowcat backup for storm days and a culinary team of Red Seal chefs serving local BC cuisine and award-winning wines. With its far north location, near the Alaskan Panhandle, NEH offers big-mountain, deep powder skiing and snowboarding in its 5,500 sq kms of exclusive terrain .

NEH is one of the few carbon-neutral heli-skiing operators in the world, with a carbon offset program that benefits The Great Bear Forest and the First Nations living in the region.

"In the last decade, Northern Escape has really come into its own," says Forrest. "This award is a testament to our work and vision for where the industry should be."

ABOUT NORTHERN ESCAPE HELI SKIING | Founded by friends and outdoor enthusiasts John Forrest, Benny Abruzzo, Teddy Allsopp and Dave Riddle, in 2004, NEH offers the ultimate small-group heli-skiing experience. Nestled deep in Northern BC's Skeena Mountains, NEH has three luxury lodges , and three tour packages and is certified carbon neutral .

