Northern Illinois Community Initiatives Delivers $700,000 in Impact Grants to Bolster Local Economies

Funding assists economic mobility, commercial development and small business support projects in Northern Illinois

NAPERVILLE, Ill., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven nonprofits in Rockford, Joliet and South Suburban Cook County will receive $700,000 in grants from Northern Illinois Community Initiatives (NICI). Part of NICI's Impact Grants program, these donations will provide bridge funding for economic and workforce development, as well as community revitalization programs.

The grants build upon NICI's mission to attract investment, mobilize partners and connect vital resources to underserved communities in Nicor Gas' service areas. NICI was founded in 2021 by Nicor Gas through a $20 million endowment from its parent company, Southern Company Gas.

Each of the selected nonprofit organizations will receive a $100,000 grant:

YWCA Northwestern Illinois - Rockford

Think Big! - Rockford

Harvey Brooks Motivation & Development Foundation - Joliet

Proactive Community Services - Flossmoor

Southland Development Authority - Tinley Park

OAI, Inc. - Park Forest

TREND Community Development Corporation - Olympia Fields

"NICI is dedicated to creating opportunities and paving the way for economic prosperity in the communities that need it the most," said Tovah McCord, NICI executive director. "Our Impact Grants will serve as a catalyst for positive change, empowering organizations that share our vision for a brighter economic future."

The Impact Grants have been met with enthusiasm and optimism by community leaders who recognize the potential for transformative change that these funds represent.

"What excites us is that NICI recognizes and appreciates that The Harvey Brooks Foundation has been working in the Joliet community since 1998, over 25 years, providing an array of scholastic, motivation and life-skill development programs for youth and their families to become more productive individuals," said Melvin Leach, business & community liaison of the Harvey Brooks Motivation & Development Foundation.

NICI's Impact Grants are one of several programs aimed at improving economic mobility for historically marginalized groups. To learn more about how NICI executes upon its mission to build a stronger region through bold economic development initiatives, visit nici-il.org.

About Northern Illinois Community Initiatives (NICI)

Northern Illinois Community Initiatives is a foundation established by Nicor Gas in 2021 to deepen its commitment to underserved communities. NICI invests in organizations that are doing transformative work that fosters the economic mobility of historically marginalized groups. Through our grant portfolio and small business program, we strive to be a dedicated champion of economic opportunity. NICI takes a place-based approach to ensure funding goes where it is needed most. We provide multi-year commitments to our prioritized communities and seek to collaborate with local stakeholders to leverage our impact. For more information, visit nici-il.org.

About Nicor Gas

Nicor Gas is one of four natural gas distribution companies of Southern Company Gas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO). Nicor Gas serves more than 2.3 million customers in a service territory that encompasses most of the northern third of Illinois, excluding the city of Chicago. For more information, visit nicorgas.com.

