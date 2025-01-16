Northern Illinois Food Bank Announces 2025 Signature Events

Proceeds will benefit hunger relief efforts in 13 counties

GENEVA, Ill., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Illinois Food Bank is excited to unveil details for its four signature events in 2025. These annual events play a vital role in raising funds and awareness for the organization's mission to provide nutritious food and resources to neighbors in need. Each event offers a unique opportunity to engage with the community, enjoy special experiences, and make a difference in the fight against hunger.

A Cup of Hope

(L to R) Tiffany King, Special Events and Promotions Manager, Northern Illinois Food Bank and Julie Yurko, President and CEO, Northern Illinois Food Bank participating in Fight Hunger 5K Run/Walk. To register for the 2025 Fight Hunger Run/Walk at Cantigny Park in Wheaton, IL on May 3, 2025, visit https://solvehungertoday.org/EVENTS

Sunday, March 2, 2025, at Abbington Banquets, Glen Ellyn

Presenting Sponsor : Cultivate Power





: Cultivate Power Website: www.solvehungertoday.org/cup

This year's A Cup of Hope, an afternoon tea event hosted by the Food Bank's Executive Women's Council and emceed by news anchor Judy Hsu , will feature music from the Lake Forest Civic Orchestra's string quartet.

Fight Hunger 10K, 5K & Kids Mile

Saturday, May 3, 2025, at Cantigny Park, Wheaton

Presenting Sponsor : ALDI





: ALDI Website: www.solvehungertoday.org/fighthunger

This fun-filled event offers three race routes and a vibrant festival atmosphere. ALDI will provide post-race food. Other highlights include a $25K fundraising match by US. Foods, a VIP pavilion for top fundraisers, the Windy City Gaming Truck in the Kids Zone, and food trucks from across the area. Revolution Brewing will once again sponsor the finish line beer.

A Taste That Matters

Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace

Presenting Sponsor : Jewel-Osco





: Jewel-Osco Website: www.solvehungertoday.org/taste

This premier culinary event brings together local restaurants and chefs for an evening of delicious dining. Sponsorships and restaurant participation are still open.

Hunger Scramble

Monday, August 18, 2025, at White Eagle Golf Club, Naperville

Presenting Sponsor: Old Second National Bank

Northern Illinois Food Bank's annual golf outing promises a day of fun on the greens, complete with contests, prizes, and a casual reception. Stay tuned for more information.

"These events are essential to helping us meet the growing needs of our community," said Julie Yurko, President and CEO of Northern Illinois Food Bank. "We invite our neighbors, donors, and local businesses to join us in these efforts. Together, we can solve hunger."

To get involved, please visit http://www.solvehungertoday.org/events.

About Northern Illinois Food Bank

Northern Illinois Food Bank's vision is for everyone in Northern Illinois to have the food they need to thrive. Our network of over 900 food pantries and feeding programs serve neighbors in thirteen counties, providing 250,000 meals a day.

SOURCE Northern Illinois Food Bank