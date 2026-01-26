Northern Illinois Food Bank Announces 2026 Signature Events

Proceeds support hunger relief efforts across 13 counties

GENEVA, Ill., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Illinois Food Bank announced its lineup of five signature fundraising events taking place throughout 2026. These annual events are critical to raising funds and awareness for the Food Bank's mission to provide nutritious food and vital resources to neighbors facing hunger across Northern Illinois.

Each event offers a unique way for individuals, families, and businesses to engage with the community while helping ensure neighbors have access to the food they need to thrive.

Northern Illinois Food Bank unveils its 2026 signature events. More information at SolveHungerToday.org. Speed Speed

"When our community comes together, real change happens," said Julie Yurko, President and CEO of Northern Illinois Food Bank. "As more families face food insecurity, these events provide critical support to help us meet the growing need. We invite our neighbors, donors, and local businesses to join us. Together, we can solve hunger."

Smash Hunger Classic Pickleball Tournament

Sunday, February 1 | The Picklr, Wheaton

Recreational play runs from noon to 2 p.m., with competitive matches from 10 a.m. to noon. This indoor doubles tournament welcomes players of all skill levels for a high-energy event benefiting hunger relief efforts.

More information: www.solvehungertoday.org/pickleball

A Cup of Hope, presented by Cultivate Power

Sunday, March 1 | Abbington Banquets, Glen Ellyn | 1:30–4 p.m.

Hosted by the Executive Women's Council, this elegant afternoon tea brings together community leaders and supporters to raise awareness and funds to help solve hunger. The event will be emceed by ABC7 Chicago news anchor Judy Hsu and will feature a live performance by the Lake Forest Civic Orchestra.

More information: www.solvehungertoday.org/cup

Fight Hunger 10K, 5K & 1-Mile, presented by ALDI

Saturday, May 2 | Cantigny Park, Wheaton | 8:30 a.m.–12 p.m.

This family-friendly event features multiple race options and a festival atmosphere, including a Kid's Zone, food trucks, sponsor giveaways, and a VIP pavilion. All funds raised will be matched by US Foods.

More information: www.solvehungertoday.org/fighthunger

A Taste That Matters, presented by Jewel-Osco

Wednesday, May 20 | Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace | 6–8:30 p.m.

This premier culinary experience brings together local chefs and restaurants for an evening of dining in support of hunger relief. Sponsorships and restaurant participation are now open.

More information: www.solvehungertoday.org/taste

Hunger Scramble Golf Outing & Smash Hunger Classic Pickleball Tournament, presented by Old Second National Bank

Monday, August 17 | White Eagle Golf Club, Naperville | 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Participants can enjoy golf or pickleball alongside colleagues and friends, with food, interactive games, and a raffle and silent auction.

More information: www.solvehungertoday.org/golf

To learn more or get involved, visit www.solvehungertoday.org/events.

SOURCE Northern Illinois Food Bank