Northern Illinois Recovery Center Earns 2024 Top Addiction Treatment Center Honor from Newsweek, Statista

Chicago area treatment center celebrates second year on nationally recognized list of America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Illinois Recovery Center (NIRC), a drug and alcohol addiction treatment facility in the Chicago area, today announced that it has been recognized as one of America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2024 by Newsweek and Statista Inc. NIRC was selected following a survey of more than 4,000 medical professionals and an evaluation of credentials that earned it a spot on the distinguished list.

As of 2022, there were more than 17,000 addiction treatment centers in the country, according to Statista , and the award recognizes the top 400 addiction treatment centers among them. NIRC was previously included on Newsweek and Statista's list of America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2023.

"Receiving this recognition from Newsweek and Statista helps more people find us and seek treatment for their substance use disorders in Chicagoland," said Chris Reed, Managing Partner and Founder of NIRC. "We are helping our clients overcome some of the most challenging obstacles they will face in their recovery and, in some cases, saving their lives. To be ranked among the best treatment centers in America—that is to say, serving our clients with the highest quality of care—is a huge honor for us."

Newsweek and Statista used three criteria to create the list of America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2024. These included a national online survey of more than 4,000 medical professionals, an accreditation score from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), and Google Reviews that illustrate patient experience.

NIRC offers treatment for drug and alcohol addiction with programs including detox and residential treatment , partial hospitalization programs (PHP), intensive outpatient programs (IOP) for adults and teenagers , outpatient services and sober living . The organization's clinical and medical experts , led by Dr. Caitlyn McClure, DSW, LCSW, Vice President of Clinical Services, and Dr. Beth Dunlap, M.D., Medical Director, provide evidence-based treatment of drug and alcohol addiction in Northern Illinois.

"We believe in what we are doing at NIRC, and making the list of America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2024 shows that industry experts and our clients believe in us, too," said Reed.

The full list of honorees can be found here . To learn more about NIRC, please visit northernillinoisrecovery.com .

Northern Illinois Recovery Center is a drug and alcohol addiction center in the Chicago area providing evidence-based treatment to those in recovery from substance use disorders. NIRC's continuum of care begins with detox and supports individuals through all phases of recovery, including inpatient and outpatient treatment, sober living and aftercare.

