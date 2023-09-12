Northern Illinois Recovery Center Recognized as a Top Treatment Center in the Nation by Newsweek

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Illinois Recovery Center has been recognized as one of America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers in 2023 by Newsweek. This recognition is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., a leading provider of industry rankings and statistical data.

The America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2023 list showcases the top facilities in the country based on their exceptional quality of service, stellar reputation, and noteworthy accreditation. These rankings are determined in comparison to other facilities within their respective states. The survey included facilities from the 25 states with the highest number of addiction treatment centers, as identified by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

During the evaluation process, over 4,000 medical professionals, including therapists, counselors, medical doctors, managers, and administrators in the addiction treatment field, were invited to recommend their peers through an online survey. No member of any treatment center was allowed to recommend their own employer. The participants ranking of facility and care quality was combined with accreditation data provided by The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to determine which facilities were deserving of the prestigious award.

"At Northern Illinois Recovery Center, we are committed to delivering outstanding addiction treatment services and are honored to be recognized among the best in our field," said Chris Reed, owner & managing partner of Northern Illinois Recovery Center. "We plan to uphold our reputation, as indicated by this award and our years in addiction treatment, and continue to meet community needs and expand accessibility in the rehab space."

Located not far outside Chicago, Northern Illinois Recovery Center provides unparalleled care and support for those in recovery from drug and alcohol abuse. With a continuum of care that begins with detox and supports individuals through all phases of recovery, Northern Illinois strives to make rehab accessible for all residents of Chicago and the surrounding counties—including members of the LGBTQ+ community.

At Northern Illinois Recovery Center, clients can access treatment programs that include detox, residential or inpatient, outpatient, intensive outpatient programs (IOP), partial hospitalization programs (PHP), medication-assisted treatment (MAT), and dual diagnosis. Their continuum of care goes beyond treatment to also provide sober living housing and aftercare services for those who have completed treatment.

With goals of producing positive results, providing affordable and accessible care, and employing tested and proven treatment modalities, Northern Illinois Recovery Center is devoted to getting their clients the help they need to achieve a full recovery. Northern Illinois can be found on the web or contacted directly at (833) 986-1736.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Courtney Jayhan, Outreach Coordinator

620 N State Route 31

Crystal Lake IL 60012

(833) 986-1736

SOURCE Northern Illinois Recovery Center