Northern Jet Ranks No. 1 on Naples Airport's Fly Safe Fly Quiet Leaderboard for Second Consecutive Quarter

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Jet has earned the No. 1 position on Naples Airport's Fly Safe Fly Quiet Leaderboard for the second consecutive quarter, recognizing the company's commitment to safe, considerate and noise-conscious flight operations.

Northern Jet earned the top position in the Jet, Greater Than 1% of Operations category for both the first and second quarters of 2026. This marks the second consecutive quarter the company has been recognized for its leadership in noise-conscious operations at Naples Airport.

Northern Jet Hangar - Naples, FL

The Naples Airport Authority created the quarterly Fly Safe Fly Quiet Leaderboard to recognize aircraft operators that support the airport's noise-abatement initiatives and help preserve the quality of life within the surrounding community. Operators are evaluated on measures that include adherence to Naples Airport's voluntary quiet hours from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m., use of the FAA-approved approach glide path and aircraft noise-stage standards.

"Earning the top position for a second consecutive quarter reflects the care, discipline and professionalism our flight teams bring to every operation," said Chris Bull, CEO of Northern Jet. "Naples is an important part of Northern Jet, and we take our role as an aviation partner and community neighbor seriously. This recognition belongs to the pilots, operations teams and support staff who make thoughtful decision-making part of every flight."

Naples Airport reported a 98% compliance rate with its voluntary nighttime curfew during the second quarter of 2026. The airport has also continued using flight procedures introduced in October 2025, including a 3.5-degree approach glide slope that allows aircraft to remain at higher altitudes over nearby neighborhoods. Holding patterns were also moved to higher altitudes and directed over areas with fewer residents, including the Gulf and the Everglades.

Northern Jet's two consecutive No. 1 rankings reflect the company's continued focus on responsible operations, aviation safety and meaningful participation in the communities it serves. With a dedicated base at Naples Airport, Northern Jet provides Naples-area travelers with access to a broad fleet and private aviation programs centered on personal service, flexibility and operational excellence.

"This recognition reflects how we strive to operate every day," Bull added. "Our responsibility extends beyond the aircraft and the passenger experience. It also includes respect for the communities where we live, work and fly."

Northern Jet remains committed to supporting Naples Airport's Fly Safe Fly Quiet goals while delivering a private aviation experience centered on safety, service and care.

Media Contact

Dan Beldowicz

VP Sales & Marketing

Northern Jet

[email protected] | (616) 336-8082

About Northern Jet

Northern Jet is an Argus Platinum charter operator in business for over 31 years providing jet & helicopter charter, jet-card memberships, fractional ownership and turnkey aircraft management. Headquartered in Orlando, FL with bases throughout Florida and the Midwest, Northern Jet is committed to making time matter for leaders who do the same.

SOURCE Northern Jet