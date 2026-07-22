Northern Jet Reaches New Fleet Milestone with Addition of Gulfstream G550

ORLANDO, Fla., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Jet has added a Gulfstream G550 to its FAA Part 135 operating certificate, marking the arrival of the company's first ultra-long-range aircraft and the largest jet in its fleet to date.

The addition represents a significant expansion of Northern Jet's private aviation capabilities, providing clients with greater range, cabin space, and flexibility for travel across North America and to destinations around the world.

Gulfstream G550

With a range of approximately 6,500 nautical miles, the Gulfstream G550 is designed to connect major domestic and international destinations with fewer stops. Its performance capabilities make it well suited for coast-to-coast travel, transatlantic missions, and extended itineraries spanning multiple regions and time zones.

"The Gulfstream G550 marks an exciting new chapter for Northern Jet," said Chris Bull, CEO of Northern Jet. "As our first ultra-long-range aircraft and the largest jet to join our fleet, it meaningfully expands what we can offer our clients. This addition reflects our continued growth, the strength of our aircraft management capabilities, and our commitment to supporting the evolving travel needs of our clients."

The G550 features a spacious, stand-up cabin with multiple living areas designed to support productivity, dining, relaxation, and rest throughout longer flights. The aircraft can accommodate up to 14 passengers, making it an ideal option for executive teams, families, and larger groups traveling together.

The aircraft is also equipped with Starlink high-speed Wi-Fi, providing fast, reliable connectivity throughout the flight. Passengers can remain connected for business, communication, and entertainment while traveling across domestic and international routes.

A generous baggage compartment, which can be accessed during flight, provides added convenience for extended trips. The aircraft's cabin environment and long-range performance allow passengers to maintain a consistent and comfortable experience from departure through arrival.

As the largest aircraft currently operating within the Northern Jet fleet, the G550 adds a new level of mission capability. Its combination of range, speed, passenger capacity, and cabin space broadens the travel options available to Northern Jet clients while supporting more direct connections between key business and leisure destinations.

The addition of the G550 also builds on Northern Jet's continued investment in its heavy and large-cabin fleet. In recent years, the company has expanded its aircraft offerings to better serve clients seeking more space, greater range, and additional options for complex travel needs.

"For more than three decades, Northern Jet has grown by listening to our clients and investing in the aircraft and services that matter most to them," Bull added. "The G550 is another important step in that journey and a milestone we are proud to share."

With 31 years of private aviation experience, Northern Jet remains focused on delivering personal service, operational excellence, and travel solutions centered around each client's priorities. The Gulfstream G550 strengthens that commitment by introducing ultra-long-range capability to the fleet for the first time.

Media Contact

Dan Beldowicz

VP Sales & Marketing

Northern Jet

[email protected] | (616) 336-8082

About Northern Jet

With 31 years of experience, Northern Jet is an ARGUS Platinum charter operator and Wyvern Wingman PRO certified operator providing jet and helicopter charter, jet-card memberships, fractional ownership, and turnkey aircraft management. Headquartered in Orlando, FL with bases throughout Florida and the Midwest, Northern Jet is committed to making time matter for leaders who do the same.

SOURCE Northern Jet