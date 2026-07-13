Northern Jet Welcomes Ken Price as Charter Sales Broker, Bringing More Than 37 Years of Aviation Experience

ORLANDO, Fla., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Jet is pleased to welcome Ken Price as Charter Sales Broker, bringing more than 37 years of aviation industry experience to the company's growing sales team. Price will focus on strategic flight sourcing, charter sales, and developing lasting client relationships as Northern Jet continues to expand its private aviation services and market reach.

Northern Jet's Charter Sales Broker, Ken Price

Price brings extensive experience in aircraft charter operations and customer service, with a career spanning a wide range of aviation services. Throughout his career, he has arranged charter flights ranging from small private aircraft to commercial airliners, including passenger charter, air cargo, air ambulance, specialty aircraft, and scheduled shuttle services.

His industry knowledge and client-focused approach have contributed to increased charter fleet activity, business growth, and revenue. Price has also developed a nationwide network of one-way and empty-leg charter opportunities, helping provide efficient and cost-effective travel options for customers across the United States.

"Ken brings decades of aviation experience and a valuable perspective on the private charter market," said Chris Bull, CEO of Northern Jet. "His industry knowledge, established relationships, and commitment to personalized client service make him a strong addition to our sales team. As Northern Jet continues to grow, Ken will play an important role in expanding our charter reach and supporting the travel needs of our clients."

"I am excited to join Northern Jet and become part of its experienced and dedicated team," said Price. "I look forward to leveraging my knowledge and more than 37 years of aviation experience to provide exceptional travel solutions, build lasting client relationships, and contribute to the company's continued growth and success."

In his role as Charter Sales Broker, Price will work closely with clients to understand their travel requirements and source private aviation solutions for each trip. His experience navigating aircraft availability, operator relationships, and the broader charter market will support Northern Jet's ability to deliver responsive and personalized travel options.

Price's broad charter background and nationwide industry network bring added depth to Northern Jet's charter sales organization. His relationship-driven approach aligns with Northern Jet's focus on providing a seamless and highly personalized private aviation experience.

Northern Jet continues to expand its fleet and private aviation services, offering charter, fractional ownership, Private Advantage Card programs, aircraft management, and aircraft sales and acquisition. With more than three decades of private aviation experience, the company remains focused on delivering flexible travel solutions backed by personalized service.

The addition of Price reflects Northern Jet's continued investment in experienced aviation professionals and its commitment to strengthening charter sales and client relationships.

For more information about Northern Jet and its private aviation services, visit northernjet.com.

Media Contact

Dan Beldowicz

VP Sales & Marketing

Northern Jet

[email protected] | (616) 336-8082

About Northern Jet

With 31 years of experience, Northern Jet is an ARGUS Platinum charter operator and Wyvern Wingman PRO certified operator providing jet and helicopter charter, jet-card memberships, fractional ownership, and turnkey aircraft management. Headquartered in Orlando, FL with bases throughout Florida and the Midwest, Northern Jet is committed to making time matter for leaders who do the same.

SOURCE Northern Jet