Northern Light Adds Financial Reports Content Collection to SinglePoint Strategic Research Portals

BOSTON, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Light® (www.northernlight.com) today announced the immediate availability of its new Financial Reports content collection for SinglePoint™ enterprise strategic research portals. The Financial Reports collection contains more than 700,000 documents, including quarterly investor presentations and annual reports for some 4,000 public companies, in addition to filings accessible in the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission's EDGAR database.

The new Financial Reports content collection is delivered with Northern Light's rich user experience, including intelligent search enhanced with extensive industry and topical taxonomies, AI-driven automated insights reports, and content referral personalized to each user as the AI learns their particular interests.

"Corporate financial reports are an invaluable resource for competitive intelligence research," C. David Seuss, Northern Light's CEO, said. "While there are many ways to get SEC filings, having the quarterly investor presentations and annual reports in one easy to use location is a real advantage for our clients. And making them accessible through SinglePoint knowledge management portals, deeply tagged and with rich text analytics, multiplies their value many times over."

Financial Reports is the most recent addition to Northern Light's roster of proprietary market and competitive intelligence content collections. Others include Business Thought Leaders, IT Analyst Ratings, Life Sciences Conference Abstracts, and IT White Papers.

About Northern Light

Northern Light has been providing knowledge management platforms for competitive intelligence and market research insights to global enterprises since 1996. Northern Light's current clients include Fortune 1000 leaders across multiple industries such as information technology, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications, and life sciences. Northern Light has over 250,000 users of its strategic research portals. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Northern Light is a charter member of the Center for Complex Systems and Enterprises at the Stevens Institute of Technology.

