Northern Light Announces $23 Million Investment from LoneTree Capital

BOSTON, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Light Group, the leading enterprise knowledge management platform for competitive intelligence and market research, today announced a $23 million growth investment by LoneTree, a New York-based growth capital firm. The investment will accelerate Northern Light's ability to scale, providing capital and resources to drive continued product innovation and enhance its ability to support enterprise customers worldwide.

With a customer base that includes many of the world's largest pharmaceutical, technology, financial services, consumer products, manufacturing and healthcare companies, Northern Light has built a loyal following of research-driven organizations that require enterprise-wide access to information. These organizations depend on Northern Light's intelligence and research for successful strategy, R&D, product management, marketing and sales.

"In a world where enterprises rely on massive data sets across multiple first and third-party systems to shape their growth and product strategies, it is imperative for organizations to effectively manage their content and data to maximize insights potential and create a more knowledgeable and efficient workforce," said Mike Devine, Partner at LoneTree. "Northern Light has emerged as a leader through consistently working to understand each customer's unique needs, and providing transformative solutions. It has a phenomenal team and an exceptional company culture, and we are looking forward to supporting them in the next chapter of their growth and evolution."

"Over the past two decades, Northern Light has prioritized customer satisfaction and continuous innovation as a means of building the market's most comprehensive enterprise-focused competitive intelligence and market research offering," said David Seuss, CEO of Northern Light. "The investment by LoneTree is a significant milestone, validating our current and future market position and product strength. We are well-positioned to drive innovation, deliver exceptional value to our customers and foster new career growth opportunities for our employees."

Seuss added, "We chose LoneTree as a partner because of the firm's sector expertise, collaborative investment approach and experience with helping companies accelerate their growth. Together, we will continue to innovate and better meet the evolving needs of our customers."

As part of the investment, Mike Devine, Rhett Lambert and Peter Bozian will join Northern Light's Board of Directors. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Goulston & Storrs PC provided legal counsel to Northern Light. Goodwin Procter LLP represented LoneTree.

About Northern Light

Northern Light provides knowledge management platforms for competitive intelligence and market research insights to global enterprises across multiple industries, including information technology, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications and financial services. It has more than 200,000 users of its strategic research portals worldwide and has repeatedly been recognized by industry analysts and journalists as one of the companies empowering intelligent knowledge management. Visit https://northernlight.com.

About LoneTree Capital

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in New York City, LoneTree provides operational and M&A support alongside flexible capital to accelerate revenue growth. The firm enables partner companies—notably, founder-owned bootstrapped businesses, divisions of larger enterprises and formerly venture-backed companies—to achieve their next stage of growth quicker and with a higher level of certainty. For more information on LoneTree, please visit www.lonetreecap.com.

