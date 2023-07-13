Northern Light Announces QuickBoards to Instantly Create Information Rich Topical Dashboards for Sharing Market and Competitive Intelligence Research

Northern Light

13 Jul, 2023, 08:33 ET

BOSTON, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Light today announced QuickBoards™, a new feature in SinglePoint™ strategic research portals that enables any SinglePoint user to create a topical market or competitive intelligence (CI) research dashboard in seconds. Dashboards are a popular, visually appealing way to share research on a particular topic with individuals or groups within an organization.

Northern Light's QuickBoards feature enables any SinglePoint user to create a topical market or competitive intelligence research dashboard in seconds
With just a few clicks, a search of all primary and secondary research content within the organization's SinglePoint portal can be transformed into a display of "cards" aligned on a computer screen that visually presents the most significant findings responsive to the search query. Every time a user opens a QuickBoard, the content is refreshed, the most relevant documents featured most prominently.

"QuickBoards are an extremely convenient way for competitive intelligence professionals to quickly respond to requests from executives and other professionals for intelligence on a given topic," C. David Seuss, Northern Light's CEO, said. "They're essentially instant sharable dashboards, which can be assembled in less than one minute versus two hours for custom curated dashboards. They're perfect for time-sensitive requests, and easy enough for an end user to create for him or herself."

QuickBoards offer flexibility and ease of use. Content included within a QuickBoard can be drawn from some or all the collections with an organization's SinglePoint portal – primary research, licensed secondary market research, business news, industry databases, and Northern Light's proprietary collections. Also, the display of a QuickBoard can be adjusted to expand or contract based on the preference of the author.

QuickBoards come with Northern Light's base SinglePoint knowledge management platform; there is no extra charge for the QuickBoards feature.

About Northern Light

Northern Light has been providing knowledge management platforms for competitive intelligence and market research insights to global enterprises since 1996. Northern Light's current clients include Fortune 1000 leaders across multiple industries such as information technology, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications, and life sciences. Northern Light has over 200,000 users of its strategic research portals worldwide. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Northern Light has repeatedly been recognized as one of KMWorld's "AI 50" – the companies empowering intelligent knowledge management – and has won the KMWorld Readers' Choice Award multiple times.

