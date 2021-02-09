Northern Light Content Collections Now are Available on AWS Marketplace and AWS Data Exchange

BOSTON, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Light® (www.northernlight.com) today announced the immediate availability of many of its specialized competitive intelligence (CI) and market research content collections on the AWS Marketplace and the AWS Data Exchange, Amazon Web Services' digital catalog comprising thousands of software applications from independent software vendors that run on AWS.

Now for the first time individuals can purchase selected Northern Light content by-the-seat on the AWS Marketplace as subscription SaaS applications. In addition, software developers can license Northern Light content on the AWS Data Exchange to embed in their own applications.

These AWS channels represent a significant expansion of Northern Light's distribution strategy, and mark the first time Northern Light's content sets are being offered to individuals and companies through a commercial cloud services provider.

"Northern Light's CI and market research content collections have long been a key element of the value our enterprise clients derive from our SinglePoint™ enterprise knowledge management platform," C. David Seuss, Northern Light's CEO, said. "We believe offering these collections to other organizations through AWS will expand Northern Light's market presence and deliver value to even more business professionals."

Northern Light content collections available through the AWS channels include: Business Thought Leaders; Information Technology (IT) Analyst Ratings; IT Analyst Social Media; IT Industry White Papers; Life Sciences Conference Abstracts; [email protected]; U.S. Clinical Trials; PubMed Central; and PubMed Medline.

Northern Light plans to make additional content collections available through AWS over time.

When purchased as a SaaS application from the AWS Marketplace, each content collection is delivered with Northern Light's rich user experience, including intelligent search enhanced with extensive industry and topical taxonomies, AI-driven automated insights reports, and content referral personalized to each user as the AI learns their particular interests.

About Northern Light

Northern Light has been providing knowledge management platforms for competitive intelligence and market research insights to global enterprises since 1996. Its SinglePoint™ enterprise knowledge management platform received the KMWorld 2020 Readers' Choice award for best content management services, and was honored as one of KMWorld's Trend-Setting Products of 2019. Northern Light's current clients include Fortune 1000 leaders across multiple industries such as information technology, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications, and life sciences. Northern Light has over 250,000 users of its strategic research portals. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Northern Light is a charter member of the Center for Complex Systems and Enterprises at the Stevens Institute of Technology .

Media Contact:

David Domeshek

(508) 873-7068

[email protected]

SOURCE Northern Light