Northern Light Expands Generative AI Capabilities in SinglePoint

BOSTON, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Light today launched an expansion of the generative AI (GenAI) capabilities available in its SinglePoint™ knowledge management platform for market research and competitive intelligence. Now users can, with a single click, invoke SinglePoint's GenAI to instantly generate an executive summary of all the documents contained in a search result; the summary zeroes in on information and insights directly responsive to the search query.

Northern Light now offers a "summarize" button that lets users invoke SinglePoint's generative AI to summarize key points contained within documents retrieved in a search of CI content. A SinglePoint generative AI-produced executive summary contains citations and links to the relevant source documents from which the insights are extracted.

The new search result summarization feature expands on Northern Light's generative AI-based question answering capability, introduced last year. Like question answering, search result summarization in SinglePoint is built on top of OpenAI's large language model (LLM). Alternatively, customers may elect to use Microsoft Azure AI models.

By expanding GenAI to search results in SinglePoint, users benefit from Northern Light's rich query syntax and can use GenAI with "expert searches" – the pre-written queries that populate many topical and company-specific dashboards used to share market and competitive intelligence insights within an enterprise. These queries can be large (e.g., contain a list of 20 competitors) or use complex query syntax (e.g., proximity operators or compound Boolean expressions). Such large and complex search queries do not lend themselves to be expressed as a question.

Furthermore, summarization of recent publications from key sources is a use case supported by the new feature. For example, one Northern Light client who beta tested the new feature used it to summarize daily posts from six industry authority blogs for an executive group. Lastly, not having to phrase a query as a question will greatly expand the use of GenAI for all SinglePoint users, since the "Summarize" option will appear on all search results.

Northern Light's implementation of generative AI in SinglePoint utilizes the technique known as Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG). RAG limits and controls the content upon which a GenAI answer is based and is not reliant upon the LLM's training data, which is often from dubious internet sources.

In addition, Northern Light addresses a critical requirement for GenAI-based research systems that synthesize published content: source citations. All GenAI authored text in SinglePoint contains live links to the source material from which the summary or answer is derived so users can click through to the source documents of greatest interest to explore a given item in more detail. Sources may be from many of the content collections within the client organization's SinglePoint portal, including business news, original primary market research, thought leaders' commentary, technology white papers, conference abstracts, or industry and government databases.

"Summarization without the user having to ask a question is the first in a series of GenAI-related enhancements Northern Light will be introducing over the next 12 months," C. David Seuss, Northern Light's CEO, said. "The plan is to infuse GenAI throughout the SinglePoint application. We are going to use GenAI across content collections, in dashboards, for newsletters, and to populate documents used in business processes."

Northern Light pioneered the practical use of AI and machine learning technology in enterprise-class market and competitive intelligence knowledge management systems in 2017. SinglePoint's AI-based capabilities include automated "Insights Reports" – machine-generated summaries of search results – as well as referrals to documents addressing topics of known interest to a user based on their search history ("Recommended Reading List"), and links to topically similar documents contained in a search result based on an AI-driven semantic analysis ("More Like This").

About Northern Light

Northern Light has been providing knowledge management platforms for competitive intelligence and market research insights to global enterprises since 1996. Northern Light's current clients include Fortune 1000 leaders across multiple industries such as life sciences, information technology, healthcare, consumer products, and manufacturing. Northern Light has over 200,000 users of its strategic research portals worldwide. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Northern Light has repeatedly been recognized as one of KMWorld's "AI 100" – the companies empowering intelligent knowledge management – and has won the KMWorld Readers' Choice Award multiple times.

