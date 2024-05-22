Northern Light Introduces Research Project Tracker

New SinglePoint™ option lets organizations house and monitor active primary market research projects within their market research and competitive intelligence knowledge management platform

BOSTON, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Light® today announced a new option that makes it easy to track the progress of active primary market research projects and store all related documents within the Northern Light SinglePoint™ enterprise market research and competitive intelligence platform.

By embedding Northern Light's new Research Project Tracker in SinglePoint, market research project teams can save valuable time by organizing and storing project documents together in the same AI-powered knowledge management system that the organization uses to catalog and mine all its market and competitive intelligence research content. In addition, using Research Project Tracker, SinglePoint's superior search and generative AI-based question answering can be applied to the reports and presentations associated with a market research project.

"With Research Project Tracker, Northern Light continues to add value to our SinglePoint platform for market research professionals within large enterprises," C. David Seuss, Northern Light's CEO, said. "Primary market research projects typically have many moving parts, so offering our clients a tool that simplifies project tracking – a tool that lives in the same platform they already use to manage all their market and competitive intelligence content – makes that complex process more efficient."

Northern Light's Research Project Tracker provides:

A project shell that contains all the metadata about the project such as project ID, title, product line, geography, project lead, business purpose, methodology, budget, and more.





Project documents such as RFPs, interim reports, final reports, and more can be uploaded to the project.





All project documents inherit all the project metadata automatically, saving time while providing complete tagging.





Project documents are linked to each other on search results.





Optional business approval and final approval steps.





Upon final approval, selected project document types like final reports are indexed for search in the SinglePoint platform.





Flexible reporting facilitates creation of management reports from project metadata.

Northern Light also continues to offer Primary Research Manager for SinglePoint, a comprehensive, feature-rich workflow solution that moves market research projects through milestones and encompasses RFP generation, supplier management, RFP distribution, purchasing, contracting, compliance, and change control.

SinglePoint is an enterprise-scale knowledge management platform that seamlessly integrates and enables full-text search of all an organization's research resources, both internal and external, to create an invaluable market research and competitive intelligence portal. SinglePoint's generative AI can answer a user's specific question, drawing on only authoritative content housed within the portal. And users automatically receive on-point content recommendations from SinglePoint based on AI that learns the interests of each individual user.

About Northern Light

Northern Light has been providing knowledge management platforms for competitive intelligence and market research insights to global enterprises since 1996. Northern Light's current clients include Fortune 1000 leaders across multiple industries such as information technology, financial services, telecommunications, and life sciences. Northern Light has over 200,000 users of its strategic research portals worldwide. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Northern Light has repeatedly been recognized by KMWorld as one of the companies that matter most in knowledge management and that is driving the meaningful use of AI in KM platforms; in addition, Northern Light has won the KMWorld Readers' Choice Award multiple times.

Media Contact:

David Domeshek

(508) 873-7068

[email protected]

SOURCE Northern Light