Northern Lights Foundation Launches Shimia Nord Legacy Grant to Support Families Facing Life-Threatening Childhood Illness

DULUTH, Minn., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Northern Lights Foundation is proud to announce the creation of the Shimia Nord Legacy Grant, an annual $5,000 grant established to honor the remarkable life and inspirational spirit of Shimia Nord. Shimia, a Duluth East High School graduate, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer in September 2025 at the age of 18. The grant is being launched in March, Kidney Cancer Awareness Month, to bring greater awareness to the disease Shimia so bravely faced.

Shimia Nord Shimia Nord

Shimia's story touched countless lives. Known for her infectious smile, compassion, and resilience, Shimia lived each day with joy and purpose, even as she faced life's greatest challenges with strength and grace. Her family, friends, and the Northern Lights Foundation are committed to ensuring her legacy continues by bringing hope and support to other families in need.

Shimia was someone who lit up every room she entered. Whether she was working with kids, dancing, cheering on friends, or sharing her signature smile, she had a remarkable ability to bring joy and comfort to others, even while facing her own health challenges. Shimia inspired people not only through her courage, but through the kindness and positivity she shared with everyone around her.

"Our family made a promise to Shimia: that her legacy of helping others would never be forgotten. This grant fulfills that promise. Shimia lived with such joy and purpose, and through this support for other families, her beautiful spirit will continue to light up the world just as she did." — Rikelle Hendrickson, Shimia's Mother

The Shimia Nord Legacy Grant will be awarded annually to a local family with a child facing a life-threatening illness, helping ease financial burdens during incredibly difficult times. This unrestricted grant allows families to use the funds in the way that best meets their unique needs, from medical expenses and travel costs to essential living support.

"Shimia's life was an example of courage and care for others," said Ken Larson, Founder and Chair of the Northern Lights Foundation. "Through this legacy grant, we honor her story and continue her mission of spreading hope, support, and light to families walking through some of the hardest journeys imaginable."

The Northern Lights Foundation has a long-standing mission of providing financial assistance to local families with children who are facing critical health challenges. Over the past 19+ years, the Foundation has awarded grants to hundreds of families, helping to relieve stress during emotional and financially challenging times.

About Northern Lights Foundation

The Northern Lights Foundation is a children's charity dedicated to supporting families in the Northland with children up to age 18 who are facing life-threatening illnesses. Grants are unrestricted, allowing families the flexibility to direct funds where they are needed most.

About Shimia Nord

Shimia Nord (October 29, 2006 – September 15, 2025) was a beloved daughter, sister, friend, and community member whose kindness, humor, and strength inspired many. A dancer, scholar, and heart-centered young woman, Shimia's legacy continues to shine through her impact on others and now through this meaningful grant.

Grant and Application Details:

The Shimia Nord Legacy Grant will be awarded every October to commemorate her birthday.

Each year, the grant will be funded through a combination of a $2,500 contribution from a personal donor or corporate sponsor and $2,500 from an endowment established by the family and friends of Shimia Nord. The inaugural 2026 personal donor is Northern Lights Foundation Founder, Dr. Ken Larson, and his family.

Applications are available for local families at https://northernlightsfoundation.org or by contacting the Northern Lights Foundation office.

or by contacting the Northern Lights Foundation office. If you are interested in making a donation, please contact Executive Director, Todd Johnson or visit https://northernlightsfoundation.org/shimia

Contact:

Todd Johnson

Northern Lights Foundation

Phone: (218) 590-0299

Email: [email protected]

PO Box 16190, Duluth, MN 55816

Website: https://northernlightsfoundation.org

SOURCE Northern Lights Foundation