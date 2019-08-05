Northern Oilfield Services Teams Up with PFT Systems & Connectors

WILLISTON, N.D., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Oilfield Services has officially announced that it will be teaming up with Power Feed-Thru Systems & Connectors, also known as PFT Systems.

PFT Systems, established in 2005, is an international electrical connector company that engineers and manufactures high voltage high-pressure systems and other durable wellhead parts with their patented Black Gator® product line. Northern Oilfield Services looks forward to its partnership with PFT Systems because of the high-performance, reliability and industry-leading quality of the equipment.

Northern Oilfield Services' CEO Sheldon Van Vost had this to say, "Mike Colescott and his team do really great work at PFT Systems. We have been throwing the idea around of a partnership for a while now, and we are thrilled to be working with a great company that has similar values to Northern Oilfield Services."

COO Jimmy Robinson also added, "They make great products at PFT; their Black Gator® equipment is some of the best around. I think that the partnership will be mutually beneficial, for our businesses and our customers alike."

While Northern Oilfield Services is still in its infancy — just passing its two-year anniversary — they seem to be surprising many in the oilfield industry with their rapid growth and success in such a short period of time.

Northern Oilfield Services anticipates that, with this partnership underway, other oil and gas companies will seek higher quality wellhead and electrical equipment to make projects safer and run more efficiently.

About Northern Oilfield Services

Northern Oilfield Services was founded in 2017 to address a major need in the oil and gas industry. North Dakota is one of the largest crude oil producers in the U.S., second only to Texas. North Dakota has oil-rich Bakken shale formations that make it the perfect place to start for providing energy independence for the United States. Northern Oilfield Services provides wellhead, frac and production trees, electrical wellhead feed-thru systems, valve sales, rentals, maintenance services, and repairs. They provide high-quality drilling, completion, production, and stimulation equipment for short-term projects with rental services or long-term projects with sales services. Equipment provided includes: frack trees, zipper manifolds, valves, wellheads, electrical wellhead feed thru systems and more to help other companies safely and efficiently extract oil and gas. Northern Oilfield Services also provides maintenance programs for on-site equipment.

