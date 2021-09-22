Northern Pacific Airways announces purchase of its first six Boeing 757-200s

Northern Pacific Airways agreed to the purchase of its first six aircraft—Boeing 757-200s

The acquisition of the Boeing 757-200s is the first step in Northern Pacific's business plan. Prior to entering service, the aircraft will undergo a full C-level maintenance check by Certified Aviation Services LLC (C.A.S.), a leading maintenance, repair and overhaul (M.R.O.) firm in San Bernardino, California. The Alaska-based carrier intends to continue enlarging its fleet as it prepares for passenger flights.

The best in class Boeing 757-200 is powered by twin 36-600 Rolls-Royce RB211 underwing turbo engines for a maximum takeoff weight of 255,000 lbs. The plane can transport over 200 passengers to their destination's each flight, with a range of 3,915nm/-7,250km per fueling. The single-aisle plane is less costly to fly than its wide-bodied counterparts, yet has a range greater than other aircraft of similar size. Over the duration of their manufacturing program, more than 1,049 Boeing 757-200s were delivered. The aircraft is well suited for point-to-point, long-haul flights, and has enough space to accommodate each passenger's carry-on.

"Northern Pacific is proud to introduce these powerful aircraft as the foundation of our fleet," said Rob McKinney, Northern Pacific's Chief Executive Officer. "The Boeing 757-200 will help us achieve operational savings and efficiencies while offering our customers a rewarding travel experience."

About Northern Pacific Airways

Northern Pacific Airways (NP) plans to offer flights between points in the U.S. and points in East Asia by connecting through Ted Stevens International Airport in Anchorage, Alaska.

About FLOAT Alaska LLC

FLOAT Alaska LLC, headed by Rob McKinney CEO, is the parent company of Ravn Alaska, Northern Pacific Airways, FlyCoin, and other Alaska-based ventures.

