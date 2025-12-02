Northern Santa Barbara County-based, OASIS Senior Center Announces The Election of Three Board Members

OASIS is pleased to welcome new board directors Rene Beebe, Logan Smith and Joseph D. Borjas.

Rene Beebe has built a long and successful career in banking and currently serves as Vice President and SBA Department Manager at American Riviera Bank. She discovered her passion for SBA lending early, recognizing the impact it has in helping small business owners grow and succeed. Rene has served as Treasurer on the Board of Directors for Hospice SLO County since 2022, where her financial expertise and personal experience with loss inspire her dedication to grief counseling and end-of-life care. Grateful to call the Central Coast home, Rene finds joy in its natural beauty and vibrant community spirit.

Logan Smith has an extensive history in building relationships and pushing projects forward to successful fruition. After thirteen years active duty in the Air Force, he now works as a Government civilian - Space Force continuing his work with federal agencies. Logan moved to the Central Coast in 2024 and quickly realized what a hidden gem the community is. Logan's forward thinking approach and background in working with various government agencies is already having an impact at OASIS.

Joseph D. Borjas was born and raised in the Santa Maria Valley. After living in Orange County for fifteen years and starting a family with his wife, Kelly, he recently returned to the local area. Joseph is an attorney with offices in Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo. His focus is protecting families and preserving legacies through trust and estate planning. Joseph asserts that OASIS holds a special place in his heart because of the hands-on way that it serves local seniors and the community at large. Many of his clients, family and friends are served by OASIS in a variety of ways. He first served on the OASIS board from 2018 to 2021, and now with a new term beginning in 2025.

"I'm excited to welcome Rene and Logan to the Board, and to congratulate Joseph on his re-election," said Michelle Southwick, OASIS' Executive Director. "Their expertise and dedication to our community will be critical as OASIS continues to expand its services and grow in size and capabilities."

The new board members join current members Trevor Lauridsen, Shiloh A. Flagg, Delores Luis, Leanne Gregory, Paul Klock, Mark Matson, Jan Zilli, Fred Carbone, Kathy Sullivan, Phoebe Jaeckels and Pete Newman.

With OASIS' adjoining ten plus acre donation from the Knight family, there will be almost 16 acres reserved for public use. The Orcutt Library will also occupy some of the land. Southwick says there will be open space for parents and grandparents to walk with kids. Seniors can also head to the library and volunteer to read stories to toddlers or mentor high school kids in business or college preparation.

Southwick just signed documents with Santa Barbara County for it to buy the five acres from OASIS, then lease it back to OASIS at a nominal annual charge.

In August, OASIS celebrated its 40th anniversary with a luau-themed party. The celebration will continue on March 14, 2026, when OASIS will host a St. Patrick's Day non-traditional gala featuring casino games and plenty of Irish shenanigans at the nearby Santa Maria Fairpark.

OASIS also recently celebrated plans for the groundbreaking for a new 14000 square foot building, an increase from its current 4000 square foot facility that will offer improved services for seniors' health and lifestyle including safer, ADA-accessible recreational facilities, a more technologically advanced computer lab and increased capacity for large gatherings.

Participation in OASIS's programs is membership-based: $35 for an individual or $60 for two in the same household. OASIS features over 50 unique opportunities a month for health and wellness, including aerobics instruction, ceramics, investment group and much more. There will be an even greater variety of programs for seniors following the groundbreaking, more creative arts and outdoor yoga classes being just a few.

About OASIS

OASIS is a [501(c)(3)] community lifeline for Northern Santa Barbara County seniors. Each year we deliver enriching programs, resource navigation, and social connection that help older adults remain engaged, independent, and safe. At OASIS, we believe growing older should mean growing in community—not growing isolated.

We create welcoming spaces, meaningful programs, and practical supports that help local seniors stay active, informed, and connected. Our team also works across agencies to strengthen the safety net for older adults, preventing the loneliness, neglect, and abuse that too often go unseen. Whether you're a senior, caregiver, volunteer, or neighbor, there's a place for you here. Visit www.oasisorcutt.org.

Media Contact:

Frank Tortorici

[email protected]

(310) 994-7380

SOURCE OASIS