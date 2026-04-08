Northern Shore Capital Acquires Majority Stake in Texas Coffee Partners, a Leading Texas-Based 7 Brew Franchisee

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Shore Capital ("NSC"), a private equity firm investing in lower middle market healthcare services and consumer multi-unit businesses throughout North America, today announced that it has acquired a majority stake in Texas Coffee Partners ("TCP"). TCP is a Texas-based franchisee of 7 Brew operating 15 locations across Houston, San Antonio, and Austin.

Hans Pusch, Founding Partner of NSC commented, "We are pleased to partner with TCP to collectively grow 7 Brew in Texas. 7 Brew is a tremendous brand with a strong, collaborative culture and incredible franchisor support. These factors enable franchisees like TCP to rapidly scale their businesses through both de novo and same-store sales growth." Scott Barry, Founding Partner of NSC added, "This partnership marks an important milestone in advancing our mission to invest in leading businesses across the consumer and healthcare sectors."

TCP's President, Eric Wollenhaupt, commented, "NSC brings more than capital to the table — they bring decades of operational experience. Their dedicated Strategic Resource Group gives us immediate access to seasoned operators." Norman Abdallah, Shareholder of TCP added, "NSC's track record in real estate development and multi-unit consumer operations will accelerate TCP's expansion across Texas."

Mayer Brown served as legal advisor to NSC. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Northern Shore Capital

Northern Shore Capital is a sector-focused private equity firm founded by entrepreneurs, for entrepreneurs. The firm invests in healthcare, consumer, and other select services businesses. Northern Shore is committed to building enduring partnerships with owners and management teams, drawing on extensive experience in scaling and optimizing businesses to drive growth and position them for long-term success. For more information, please visit www.northernshorecapital.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About 7 Brew

7 Brew is a rapidly growing beverage brand that is revolutionizing how customers experience drive-thru coffee service and think about their morning energy boost. 7 Brew serves espresso-based coffee, Chillers, tea, infused 7 Energy, 7 Fizz Sodas and more, all with an extra boost of kindness from their team. The dream of 7 Brew came alive with the first "stand" in Rogers, Ark., and its seven original coffees. 7 Brew now boasts more than 650 stands across the country. For more information, visit www.7Brew.com and follow 7 Brew on Instagram (@7brewcoffee), TikTok (@7brewcoffee), Facebook (facebook.com/7brewcoffee) and X (Twitter) (@7BrewCoffee)

SOURCE Northern Shore Capital