Northern Sun Energy and PowerFlex Announce Solar + Storage Behind-the-Meter Project for Prysmian Manufacturing

7.5 MWp Solar + 1MW Battery Energy Storage Project Will Provide Onsite Power to Leading Cable Manufacturer

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Sun Energy announces its expansion into the Midwest with the construction of its first Illinois project, a 7.5 MWp fixed tilt solar array paired with 1,050 kVA of battery storage designed to directly power Prysmian's cable manufacturing plant in Du Quoin, Illinois. The facility, which produces copper medium voltage cable which can be used in renewable energy applications like solar or wind, will draw clean energy from the new system, reducing reliance on the grid and accelerating its transition to more sustainable operations.

Developed in partnership with distributed clean energy developer PowerFlex, the project features a Tesla Megapack 2XL battery storage system and over 10,800 modules. It is one of the region's few distributed projects that will directly serve a major industrial facility, relieving strain on the local grid and surrounding areas. The project's community benefits also included the creation of local trade jobs in the Du Quoin area.

"This project marks Northern Sun Energy's expansion into the MISO market, a major milestone for our team," said Scott Pfaff, V.P. of Construction Operations & Managing Partner at Northern Sun Energy. "Working on this site with Prysmian and our repeat client, PowerFlex, reflects what we're here to do: deliver practical, well-engineered clean energy systems that support local industry, help manage grid demand, and build long-term energy resilience."

This project will support Prysmian's ambitious climate goals, particularly its commitment to reduce Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 90% and achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions throughout its value chain by 2035. It will also enable Prysmian to participate in the state's Illinois Shines program, an initiative to support clean energy development developed by the Illinois Power Agency (IPA). The Illinois Shines program will purchase Renewable Energy Credits (RECs), which are widely used in energy markets, generated by this solar project.

"As we continue to produce essential cables for electrification and data centers, we are proud to partner with Northern Sun Energy and Powerflex to help produce these products using energy from this new solar array," said Paul Furtado, COO of Prysmian North America. "The solar farm at our Du Quoin facility will generate 50 percent of the energy required for production, enabling us to significantly reduce our overall power consumption while making vital improvements to the grid in a more sustainable way."

The system is scheduled for interconnection by December 2025. For more information about Northern Sun Energy's utility-scale solar and BESS services, visit northernsun.energy.

About Northern Sun Energy

Northern Sun Energy provides turnkey engineering, procurement, and construction services for utility-scale solar and battery storage projects. With over 2 Gigawatts of collective industry experience, the firm's proven track record of success ensures seamless execution from inception to completion. Northern Sun Energy's deep electrical experience and communicative, customer-centric approach make it a trusted partner for developers, independent power producers, and utilities in the solar and energy storage industries. For more information, visit northernsun.energy.

