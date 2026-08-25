Northern Sun Energy Installs Another 23 MW in Upstate New York for Seaboard Solar

Waterford and Boonville projects overcome site access and snow load engineering challenges to stay on schedule

WATERFORD, N.Y., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Sun Energy, a leading solar and storage EPC firm, has begun construction on two solar projects for developer Seaboard Solar in Waterford and Boonville, New York. Totaling 23 MWdc, both projects are supported by NYSERDA grants and employing local labor throughout construction.

Northern Sun Energy

The two community solar projects add to Northern Sun's extensive build history across upstate New York, and the firm's nearly decade-long partnership with Seaboard. Each project presented logistical challenges, with the two-parcel Waterford site only accessible via a bridge with a 20-ton weight restriction. The Boonville site's updated snow load requirements, which rank among the highest in the nation, posed another challenge. Northern Sun worked closely with racking partner GameChange Energy to engineer a resilient system that met the updated code while keeping construction on track.

"These two sites tested us in different ways," says Chris Balogh, Vice President and cofounder of Northern Sun Energy. "Waterford's bridge restrictions meant rethinking how we would get equipment onsite, and Boonville's heavy snow load pushed our structural engineers to ensure that the system would remain productive and reliable throughout severe upstate New York winters."

"Northern Sun Team members have built projects for us since 2017, and their approach to these sites shows why that relationship has lasted," says Shawn Brazo, president of Seaboard Solar. "Neither site was straightforward, and the Northern Sun team brings deep experience and creative problem-solving to difficult terrains and extreme climates."

About Northern Sun Energy

Northern Sun Energy provides turnkey engineering, procurement, and construction services for utility-scale solar and battery storage projects. With over 2 GW of collective industry experience, the firm's proven track record of success ensures seamless execution from inception to completion. Northern Sun Energy's deep electrical experience and communicative, customer-centric approach make it a trusted partner for developers, independent power producers, and utilities in the solar and energy storage industries. For more information, visit northernsun.energy.

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SOURCE Northern Sun Energy