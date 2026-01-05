Northern Sun Energy Ushers in a New Era of Leadership

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Sun Energy is excited to announce a pivotal leadership transition that marks the beginning of a bold new chapter in the company's expansion. Effective January 2026, Kevin Ritzmann will assume the role of President, succeeding Chris Balogh, whose visionary leadership has shaped the company's growth and success since its inception.

Under Chris Balogh's guidance, Northern Sun Energy achieved transformative milestones—expanding its renewable energy EPC solutions with record company growth & backlog. Chris will remain with Northern Sun Energy in the Vice President & Managing Partner role on the Executive Leadership team to continue to guide and support the company into its next phase of growth.

Kevin Ritzmann brings a wealth of leadership experience, business acumen, and a passion for EPC construction excellence. Named one of Canada's Top 40 Under 40 Construction Leaders in 2021, Kevin brings over 18 years of construction experience and 2 GW of renewable energy EPC construction projects to Northern Sun Energy's leadership team. His appointment as President signals the company's unwavering commitment and support to its customers, team members, subcontractors, & supplier partners as we move forward into continued sustainable growth.

"I am honored to lead Northern Sun Energy into its next chapter, along with Chris and our strong executive leadership team," said Kevin Ritzmann. "Together, we will continue to harness trust, collaboration, and purpose to deliver EPC solutions that empower communities and deliver certainty in every Megawatt to our clients. The future of energy is bright, and we are ready to lead the way."

Chris Balogh said: "It has been an incredible privilege to guide Northern Sun Energy through a period of incredible growth and transformation. I am confident that under Kevin's leadership, along with our experienced team, the company will continue to break boundaries and set the benchmark in solar and storage EPC excellence."

Northern Sun Energy remains steadfast in its mission: To deliver utility-scale solar and battery energy storage solutions with uncompromising safety, operational precision, and lasting value—empowering clients and communities through reliable, sustainable energy infrastructure that performs for generations.

About Northern Sun Energy

Northern Sun Energy provides turnkey engineering, procurement, and construction services for utility-scale solar and battery energy storage projects. With over 2 Gigawatts of collective industry experience, the firm's proven track record of success ensures seamless execution from inception to completion. Northern Sun Energy's deep electrical experience and communicative, customer-centric approach make it a trusted partner for developers, independent power producers, and utilities in the solar and energy storage industries. For more information, visit northernsun.energy.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Allison Ruedig

872-870-1302

[email protected]

