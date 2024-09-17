Northern Tool + Equipment Announces Partnership with Monster Jam®: Includes a Monster Jam Mini Build with Texas High School Students

The partnership also makes Northern Tool + Equipment the official hardware retailer of tools and related equipment partner for Monster Jam

BURNSVILLE, Minn., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Tool + Equipment and Monster Jam announced today they are teaming up for a three-year partnership that will include retail, business-to-business and online integration. The partnership includes becoming the official hardware retailer of tools and related equipment partner for Monster Jam and the announcement of the Monster Jam Garage Outfitted by Northern Tool + Equipment. It is also highlighted by a never-been-done, hands-on experience to inspire high school students to pursue careers in skilled trades -- the Tools for the Trades™ Monster Jam Mini Build.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Monster Jam! We're excited to meet the loyal Monster Jam fans at stadiums and our stores across the country," said Frank Crowson, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Northern Tool + Equipment. "We are looking forward to providing students with a unique and special experience to develop their skills with this one-of-a-kind build."

The partnership also includes Monster Jam trucks visiting Northern Tool stores across the country and several other integrations that will be rolled out in the coming months.

"We are very excited to welcome Northern Tool + Equipment to the Monster Jam® family," said Dave Muye, Vice President of Global Partnerships for Feld Entertainment, owners and producers of Monster Jam. "Having the right tools and related equipment is paramount for one of the toughest and most demanding motorsports in the world. Northern Tool is an ideal fit for our live event needs and for outfitting the Monster Jam Garage so that we can keep our trucks engineered to perfection."

Students in Bryan High School's Career & Technical Education (CTE) program will begin the Monster Jam Mini Build with the donation of Northern Tool + Equipment's NorthStar 740cc EFI engine and essential tools from DEWALT , Ingersoll Rand and Milwaukee to complete the build. Throughout the school year, they will receive mentorship from Monster Jam Vice President of Fleet Operations and Development Bill Easterly, Monster Jam World Finals® Champion Crew Chief Shelby Fisher and several special Monster Jam guests. The final truck will be revealed in Austin, TX during Monster Jam's event at the Moody Center on June 7, 2025.

"We can't wait to get started on this build," said Chris Lehde, Bryan High School Welding Instructor. "The fact that Northern Tool and Monster Jam are willing to gift my students and classroom with tools, equipment and once-in-a-lifetime experience and mentorship is incredible. We're grateful to be a part of it."

About Northern Tool + Equipment:

Northern Tool + Equipment is a family-owned company serving both DIYers and trades professionals tackling the tough projects. A leading supplier of more than 100,000 high-quality tools and equipment for over 40 years, the company's highly-trained team has an immense breadth of knowledge to help customers in-person at 140 retail stores, online and over the phone through their fully-staffed contact center. From helping customers get the right tool for the job to assisting with parts and repairs that keep tools running at peak performance, customer service is at the foundation of Northern Tool's mission. With a passion for serving their communities and helping to fill the trades labor shortage, the company's Tools for the Trades™ program donates high-quality tools directly into school classrooms, helping teachers show students the value of working in the trades. Learn more about Northern Tool + Equipment at NorthernTool.com and stay connected through social media: Facebook ( @northerntool ), Instagram ( @northern_tool ), TikTok ( @northerntool ), X (Twitter) ( @northerntool ), YouTube and Pinterest .

About Monster Jam:

Unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable, Monster Jam ® features world-class athletes competing for championships on perfectly engineered dirt tracks that push these ever-evolving, state-of-the-art trucks to the limit. Beyond the 350 global live events each year, the Monster Jam brand extends off the track into the home through products, content and merchandise that keeps the fun alive year-round. For more information, visit MonsterJam.com.

About DEWALT:

DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, celebrates 100 years in business by continuing to provide our customers with total jobsite and landscaping solutions. By applying its latest technology to the challenges of today's skilled trades, DEWALT is leading the charge for the jobsite of the future and pioneering the next generation of tools, outdoor equipment and forward-looking technologies. DEWALT products. GUARANTEED TOUGH®. For more information, visit www.dewalt.com or follow DEWALT on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

About Ingersoll Rand Inc.:

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR), driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, is dedicated to helping make life better for our employees, customers, and communities. Customers lean on us for our technology-driven excellence in mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions across 40+ respected brands where our products and services excel in the most complex and harsh conditions.

Our employees develop customers for life through their daily commitment to expertise, productivity, and efficiency. For more information, visit www.IRCO.com .

About Milwaukee Tool:

Milwaukee Tool, founded in 1924, is a global leader in delivering innovative solutions to the professional construction trades that increase productivity and safety. Milwaukee® is known for their world-leading M12™, M18™, and MX FUEL™; cordless tool systems, the ground-breaking performance of their cordless innovations, safety solutions, battery-powered outdoor power equipment, jobsite lighting and clean-up, time-saving tool accessories, and innovative hand tool and PACKOUT™; Modular Storage products. The company is dedicated to delivering a steady stream of advanced, trade-specific solutions.

Milwaukee Tool is a Brookfield, Wisconsin-based subsidiary of Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. (TTI) (HKEx stock code: 669, ADR symbol: TTNDY). For more information on the full line of Milwaukee® products, please call 1-800-SAWDUST or www.milwaukeetool.com.

