Northern Tool + Equipment Focuses on Disaster Prep for Florida Sales Tax Holiday

News provided by

Northern Tool + Equipment

24 Aug, 2023, 08:45 ET

The retailer is ready to help Florida customers capitalize on two money-saving opportunities

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As Floridians prepare for two statewide sales tax holidays, Northern Tool + Equipment is ready to help customers find the right tool for the job and prepare for the next disaster.

Florida customers will have two opportunities to shop the aisles of Northern Tool sales tax-free. The Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday runs from August 26 through September 8. Northern Tool's expert staff will be in-store to help answer questions about products like portable generators, including what features and size makes sense for each customer's unique situation.

"Northern Tool + Equipment has a legacy of supporting Florida residents during storms and severe weather," said CEO Suresh Krishna. "Finding the right tool for the job is critical in a time of need, and our Parts, Service and Repair teams play an important role in keeping the equipment of Floridians up and running when needed most. With 15 stores across the state of Florida, we're ready to help shoppers find the right equipment during the next two weeks."

The Tool Time Sales Tax Holiday, running from September 2 through September 8, is another opportunity for trades professionals and serious DIYers to make tax-free purchases. Everything from power tools to toolboxes to ladders is included.

For a full list of tax-exempt items by holiday, visit the Florida Revenue website. To find a Northern Tool + Equipment location near you, visit northerntool.com/store-locator.

About Northern Tool + Equipment:
Northern Tool + Equipment is a family-owned company serving both DIYers and trades professionals tackling the tough projects. A leading supplier of more than 100,000 high-quality tools and equipment for over 40 years, the company's highly-trained team has an immense breadth of knowledge to help customers in-person at more than 130 retail stores, online and over the phone through their fully-staffed contact center. From helping customers get the right tool for the job to assisting with parts and repairs that keep tools running at peak performance, customer service is at the foundation of Northern Tool's mission. Learn more about Northern Tool + Equipment at NorthernTool.com and stay connected through social media: Facebook (@northerntool), Instagram (@northern_tool), Twitter (@northerntool), YouTube and Pinterest.

Media Contact: Holly Steffl
Phone Number: 612.351.8312
Email: [email protected]
Website: northerntool.com

SOURCE Northern Tool + Equipment

