Northern Tool + Equipment Focuses on Disaster Prep for Florida Sales Tax Holiday

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As Floridians prepare for two statewide sales tax holidays, Northern Tool + Equipment is ready to help customers find the right tool for the job and prepare for the next disaster.

Florida customers will have two opportunities to shop the aisles of Northern Tool sales tax-free. The Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday runs from August 26 through September 8. Northern Tool's expert staff will be in-store to help answer questions about products like portable generators, including what features and size makes sense for each customer's unique situation.

"Northern Tool + Equipment has a legacy of supporting Florida residents during storms and severe weather," said CEO Suresh Krishna. "Finding the right tool for the job is critical in a time of need, and our Parts, Service and Repair teams play an important role in keeping the equipment of Floridians up and running when needed most. With 15 stores across the state of Florida, we're ready to help shoppers find the right equipment during the next two weeks."

The Tool Time Sales Tax Holiday , running from September 2 through September 8, is another opportunity for trades professionals and serious DIYers to make tax-free purchases. Everything from power tools to toolboxes to ladders is included.

For a full list of tax-exempt items by holiday, visit the Florida Revenue website . To find a Northern Tool + Equipment location near you, visit northerntool.com/store-locator .

