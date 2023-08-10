Northern Tool + Equipment Releases Limited-Edition Klutch Welding Helmet Designed by the King of Flames, Dave Perewitz

The first of the five-part, limited-quantity series is now available in stores

BURNSVILLE, Minn., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Northern Tool + Equipment releases their limited-edition Klutch Welding Helmet designed by the King of Flames himself, Dave Perewitz. The helmet features a Patriot design from Perewitz voted on by Northern Tool + Equipment fans. 

"We're thrilled to highlight Dave's artistic talent on our Klutch helmet," said Jeff Land, Vice President of Merchandising for Northern Tool + Equipment. "This ongoing contest is a great way to learn what designs resonate with our customers."

Northern Tool + Equipment's Patriot Klutch Welding Helmet
In February 2023, the retailer launched a sweepstakes for the public to vote on which of three one-of-a-kind Perewitz designs they wanted to see made into the limited-edition Klutch Welding Helmet. This sweepstakes is the first of a five-part series. The public will have another opportunity to vote on three more original designs this winter. The three custom designs will be created by 2023 Perewitz Paint Show winners: Garret Livingston, Ashley Alexander and Ron Fleenor.

"It was an honor to design the first helmet for Northern Tool + Equipment's sweepstakes. Now, the next generation of artists get to usher in the 2nd Klutch Helmet Sweepstakes. I'm excited to see what they come up with," said Perewitz, the owner of Perewitz Cycle Fab and a self-taught mechanic and fabricator.

Very limited quantities of the first winning helmet, The Patriot, are now available in stores. Check availability with your local Northern Tool + Equipment store.

