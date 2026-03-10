Northern Tool + Equipment Teams up with Monster Jam® to bring Legendary Truck to Birmingham

The store event includes an exclusive deal for Birmingham-area customers to receive two free Monster Jam® event tickets

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Tool + Equipment is bringing the high-octane excitement of Monster Jam ® to the Birmingham community. On Thursday, March 26, customers will have the chance to experience the thrill-seeking adrenaline firsthand as a legendary Monster Jam® truck will be stationed outside of Northern Tool + Equipment, along with a Monster Jam crew member.

Northern Tool + Equipment Welcomes Legendary Monster Jam ® Truck

Truck Thursday, March 26, from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m.

495 Southland Dr. Hoover, AL 35226

(PRNewsfoto/Northern Tool + Equipment)

Northern Tool + Equipment is also giving away two free Monster Jam event certificates (while supplies last) at their 495 Southland Dr. location to customers who purchase $100 or more in-store.

"We've partnered with Monster Jam® to offer an exclusive opportunity to get two tickets to attend their upcoming event," said Frank Crowson, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Northern Tool + Equipment. "Plus, all Birmingham fans and families are welcome to stop by and experience a Monster Jam truck up close."

The family-friendly event will take place outdoors or in a trailer on site, depending on the weather, and is open to the public. Additional details can be found here .

About Northern Tool + Equipment:

Northern Tool + Equipment is a family-owned company serving both DIYers and trades professionals tackling the tough projects. A leading supplier of more than 100,000 high-quality tools and equipment for over 40 years, the company's highly-trained team has an immense breadth of knowledge to help customers in-person at more than 130 retail stores, online and over the phone through their fully-staffed contact center. From helping customers get the right tool for the job to assisting with parts and repairs that keep tools running at peak performance, customer service is at the foundation of Northern Tool's mission. Learn more about Northern Tool + Equipment at NorthernTool.com and stay connected through social media: Facebook ( @northerntool ), Instagram ( @northern_tool ), TikTok ( @northerntool ), X (Twitter) ( @northerntool ), YouTube and Pinterest .

Media Contact: Holly Steffl

Phone Number: 612.351.8312

Email: [email protected]

Website: northerntool.com

SOURCE Northern Tool + Equipment