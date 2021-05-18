Northern Vertex Intersects 28.96 Meters Grading 2.28 g/t Gold and 28.84 g/t Silver in Resource Expansion Drilling at the Moss Mine, Arizona

VANCOUVER, BC, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (TSXV: NEE) (OTC Nasdaq Intl.: NHVCF) (the "Company" or "Northern Vertex") a U.S.-focused gold producer with district-scale exploration projects in the Walker Lane Trend, is pleased to report recent results from its multi-phase infill and resource expansion drilling program at the Moss Mine in NW Arizona. Results presented in this release are focused on the Ruth and Moss veins immediately south and down dip of the Moss Mine Center pit.

Key Points:

Significant intersections included 9.15 meters grading 4.90 g/t Au and 57.18 g/t Ag for the Moss vein in drillhole AR20-359R and 4.6 meters grading 4.01 g/t Au and 27.97 g/t Ag for the Ruth Vein in drillhole AR20-364R.

for the Moss vein in drillhole AR20-359R and for the Ruth Vein in drillhole AR20-364R. The north-dipping Ruth Vein is subparallel and related to the Moss Vein

The distance between the Ruth and Moss veins is approximately 175 meters on surface, diminishing with depth as the two veins dip towards each other, intersecting at a depth of approximately 100 meters below the south wall of the Center pit.

Drilling indicates consistent intersections of elevated gold and silver mineralization along more than 500 meters of the Ruth Vein, approximately 100 meters south of the crest of the Moss Center pit.

Northern Vertex President, Michael G. Allen commented, "The Ruth Vein is one of the many intra-mine opportunities we have identified to optimize and expand existing Moss Mine operations. Our vision is to scale up the Moss Mine into a much larger operation by capturing these optimization opportunities, expanding resources and making new regional discoveries like we aim to do through our recently announced work at West Oatman."

Vein Geology South of the Center Pit: Ruth Vein Drilling Area

The Ruth Vein is a fault-hosted epithermal quartz-calcite vein and vein stockwork that is very similar to and was likely formed at the same time as the Moss Vein. The Ruth vein strikes slightly north of east and dips to the north towards the south-dipping Moss Vein. The intersection of the two veins is approximately 100 meters below the south wall of the Center pit. The Ruth Vein is subparallel to the Moss Vein and has been delineated over a strike length of approximately 510 meters. The Ruth Vein ranges from less than a meter to almost 15 meters thick. When hanging wall stockworks are included, especially in the upper parts of the fault-hosted vein system, overall thickness increases to almost 30 meters in places. The Moss Vein dips to the south at approximately 70 degrees in this area.

Resource Expansion Drilling

Assay results for 18 reverse circulation (RC) drillholes drilled from four different locations are included in this news release (see Table 1). Numerous thick zones of epithermal vein-hosted gold and silver mineralization have been intersected adjacent to the Moss Center Pit (Figure 1 Ruth Vein Drilling Area Location Map; Figure 2 Drillhole Location Map).

Significant intersections include drillhole AR20-359R which returned 28.96 meters grading 2.28 g/t gold, and 28.84 g/t silver (2.66 g/t gold equivalent), including 9.15 meters grading 4.90 g/t gold and 57.18 g/t silver (5.67 g/t gold equivalent) for the Moss Vein below the Center pit, and drillhole AR20-364R, which returned 16.76 meters grading 1.75 g/t gold, and 14.08 g/t silver, (1.94 g/t gold equivalent), including 4.6 meters grading 4.01 g/t gold and 27.97 g/t silver (4.37 g/t gold equivalent), in the Ruth Vein to the south of and below the Center pit (Figure 3 Cross Section: Well 16 Site, Ruth Vein Drilling Area).

The Moss Mine resource expansion drilling continues to demonstrate strong and consistent gold and silver mineralization along the Ruth vein approximately 100 meters south of the crest of the Moss mine Center pit, and in the Moss Vein approximately 100 meters below the Center pit.

Table 1: Results of Northern Vertex's 2020 Resource Expansion RC Drilling in the Ruth Vein Drilling Area

Drillhole Location Az/Dip (Degrees) From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq (g/t) AR20-352R Well 17 205/-45 16.76 27.43 10.67 0.29 0.71 0.30 Including

21.34 24.38 3.05 0.48 0.30 0.48 And

83.82 88.39 4.57 0.27 0.53 0.28 And

118.87 140.21 21.34 0.27 3.14 0.31 Including

129.54 132.59 3.05 0.53 7.15 0.63 AR20-355R 25/-83 141.73 260.60 118.87 0.30 4.67 0.36 Including

167.64 179.83 12.19 0.41 4.53 0.47 And

192.02 205.74 13.72 0.55 19.17 0.80 AR20-359R Well 16 0/-85 118.87 147.83 28.96 2.28 28.84 2.66 Including

129.54 138.68 9.14 4.90 57.18 5.67 And

173.74 186.05 12.31 0.32 5.81 0.40 And

202.69 211.84 9.14 0.85 18.63 1.10 AR20-363R 180/-45 99.06 103.63 4.57 0.53 5.33 0.60 AR20-364R 180/-65 109.73 126.49 16.76 1.75 14.08 1.94 Including

109.73 114.30 4.57 4.00 27.97 4.37 And

179.83 182.88 3.05 0.66 2.25 0.69 AR20-366R 180/-81 140.21 167.64 27.43 0.32 4.91 0.39 Including

140.21 149.35 9.14 0.53 8.07 0.63 And

175.26 178.31 3.05 0.39 13.25 0.57 And

195.07 199.64 4.57 0.35 1.57 0.37 AR20-369R 205/-65 114.30 141.73 27.43 0.42 5.06 0.48 Including

123.44 128.02 4.57 1.27 11.63 1.43 AR20-356R Mid-Tier 180/-88 No Significant Intersections AR20-357R 180/-70 No Significant Intersections AR20-358R 180/-45 No Significant Intersections AR20-360R 270/-75 50.29 67.06 16.76 0.30 2.67 0.33 AR20-361R 310/-85 74.68 77.72 3.05 0.38 3.35 0.42 AR20-362R 200/-80 No Significant Intersections AR20-367R ROM Pad 2 0/-75 56.39 85.34 28.96 0.30 4.96 0.37 Including

68.58 71.63 3.05 0.81 10.25 0.94 AR20-368R 0/-65 32.00 45.72 13.72 0.44 10.72 0.59 Including

42.67 45.72 3.05 1.13 29.40 1.52 And

70.10 80.77 10.67 0.28 1.27 0.30 And

120.40 126.49 6.10 0.29 1.70 0.31 And

256.03 275.84 19.81 0.45 0.88 0.46 Including

268.22 272.80 4.57 1.12 0.70 1.13 AR20-370R 45/-75 60.96 85.34 24.38 0.29 4.46 0.35 Including

60.96 68.58 7.62 0.57 8.06 0.68 AR20-371R 45/-60 27.43 303.28 275.84 0.27 3.75 0.32 Including

28.96 41.15 12.19 0.45 1.55 0.47 Including

85.34 92.96 7.62 0.66 1.30 0.67 Including

140.21 144.78 4.57 0.43 0.77 0.44 Including

198.12 295.66 97.54 0.41 8.61 0.52 Including

216.41 225.55 9.14 0.74 19.88 1.01 Including

234.70 243.84 9.14 1.01 26.88 1.37 Including

286.51 294.13 7.62 0.49 3.32 0.54 AR20-372R 340/-60 25.91 30.48 4.57 0.36 15.57 0.57 And

64.01 70.10 6.10 1.10 21.57 1.38 And

96.01 109.73 13.72 0.33 1.19 0.34 And

123.44 126.49 3.05 0.26 0.95 0.27 And

143.26 147.83 4.57 0.61 4.50 0.67 And

176.78 187.45 10.67 0.28 2.37 0.32 And

234.70 242.32 7.62 0.24 1.18 0.25 And

251.46 260.60 9.14 0.35 1.20 0.37

Note: True thickness ranges between approximately 62% of the reported interval thickness for subvertical drilling and 99% for drilling inclined at -45 degrees to the Ruth vein. Assay data are uncapped. AuEq = Au + Ag/75. RC drilling was conducted by Boart Longyear. RC samples, collected every 1.52 m, were transported in sealed bags to Skyline Assayers and Laboratories (Skyline) in Tucson, AZ. Field control QAQC samples, including standards, blanks, and field duplicates, were inserted into the sample stream at a rate of three field control samples approximately every 20 regular samples. Gold was determined by fire-assay fusion of a 30 g sub-samples with atomic absorption spectroscopy (method FA-01). Overlimit samples of gold were assayed by gravimetric means (FA-02). Skyline Laboratories is accredited in accordance with ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015.

Qualified Person

Dr. Warwick Board, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration of Northern Vertex, is the Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 responsible for the Moss Regional Exploration Project and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release related thereto.

About Northern Vertex Mining Corp.

Northern Vertex offers investors a rare combination of cash flow, production, top-tier management, and exceptional exploration potential within two projects on the Walker Lane Gold Trend of western Nevada and Arizona. Management is executing a clear strategy that expands production and resources at the Moss Mine in Arizona while aggressively exploring the Hercules Project in Nevada.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF NORTHERN VERTEX MINING CORP

"Michael G. Allen"

President

TSXV: NEE | Nasdaq Intl: NHVCF | Frankfurt: 54N | ISIN: CA6660061012 | WKN: A1JUA0

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

All statements, trend analysis and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, are forward-looking statements. Although Northern Vertex believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since Northern Vertex can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in Northern Vertex's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Northern Vertex's expectations include risks associated with the business of Northern Vertex; risks related to reliance on technical information provided by Northern Vertex; risks related to exploration and potential development of Northern Vertex's projects; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need for cooperation of government agencies in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time and additional risks identified in Northern Vertex's filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR (available at www.sedar.com). Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. Northern Vertex does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Northern Vertex Mining Corp.

Related Links

www.northernvertex.com

