Northern Vertex Provides Moss Mine Commissioning Update

Kenneth Berry, President and CEO, stated: "Commissioning at the Moss Mine continues towards commercial production. I am delighted with the progress made by our operations team, led by Bill Martinich, to check off punch-list items and provide insightful equipment upgrades to improve operational efficiencies. We anticipate further optimizations during this ramp up period as we continue to pour gold at the Moss Mine."

"Highlights"

Grade and tonnage reconciliation inline with reserve model

Recoveries meeting feasibility numbers

Crushing plant throughput better than feasibility

Commissioning Achievements:

Mining

241,000 metric tonnes of ore grade material mined to date

Blast hole ore grades on Hill #1 and Hill #2 are consistent with our geological model

NA Degerstrom ('NAD') mining contract has been approved; larger mining fleet to arrive in the coming weeks to increase throughput as a natural extension of our ramp-up

Initial block model reconciliation shows ore tonnage at reserve modeled grades are in-line with feasibility study expectations

Crushing Plant

20% increase over feasibility study in through put with average hourly operating rate of 386 metric tonnes

33% longer life than feasibility study on life of cone crusher liners with replacement of first set at 100,000 tonnes

Heap Leach Pad

184,000 metric tonnes crushed, agglomerated and stacked on the pad for processing through April 25, 2018

5,094 gold contained ounces (4,177 recoverable ounces) and 41,960 silver contained ounces (27,274recoverable ounces) have been stacked on the pad as of April 28 th

Process Plant

Leach solution started being pumped to pad on February 3, 2018

Pregnant solution reporting off of pad on February 11, 2018

Pregnant solution initially pumped through Merrill Crowe plant on February 17, 2018

plant on First gold pour on March 7, 2018

5 shipments of Dore for external refining to date totaling 374oz gold and 1,089oz silver

Initial gold recovery is meeting the expected rates from the feasibility model

Clean Electrical Power

The Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") announced on May 1, 2018 that the Environmental Assessment for the proposed rights-of-way for the electric distribution line, fiber optic line and road expansion proposed on public lands east of Bullhead City to the Moss Mine were available for review and comment. The 15-day public comment period opens on May 3, 2018 and closes May 18, 2018 .

Replacing existing generators with utility power is expected to reduce emissions from burning 5,300 gallons of diesel fuel per day when the mine is operating at intended capacity

Human Resources

The NEE Operational team currently consists of 55 NEE staff and 22 NA Degerstrom contract miners at the Moss Mine Site.

Exploration team lead by NEE Advisors Bud Hillemeyer and Perry During are conducting regional and close proximity satellite exploration programs within the Oatman District.

Qualified Person

The foregoing technical information contained in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 (Standards for Disclosure for Minerals Projects) and reviewed on behalf of the Company by Joseph Bardswich, P. Eng. A Director of Northern Vertex, a Qualified Person.

About Northern Vertex

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. is an exploration and mining company focused on the reactivation of its 100% owned Moss Mine Gold/Silver Project located in NW Arizona, USA. The Company's management comprises an experienced management team with a strong background in all aspects of acquisition, exploration, development, operations and financing of mining projects worldwide. The Company is focused on working effectively and respectfully with our stakeholders in the vicinity of the historical Moss Mine and enhancing the capacity of the local communities in the area.

