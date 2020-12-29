Northern Vertex Settles Minor Dispute With Previous Mining Contractor

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (TSXV: NEE) (OTC: NHVCF) (Nasdaq: NHVCF) (Intl.: NHVCF) (the "Company" or "Northern Vertex") reports that the Company has settled a contract with the prior open pit mining contractor at the Moss mine.

Golden Vertex Corp., the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, has entered into an agreement and mutual release on December 23, 2020 with M.C. Donegan, LLC ("MCD"), a contractor that provided drilling and blasting services to Golden Vertex. In exchange for a full release, Golden Vertex will pay MCD US$250,000; and issue 365,100 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Settlement Shares") at a deemed price of $0.53 per Settlement Share for a total consideration of $US 400,000. The issuance of the Settlement Shares is subject to the approval of The TSX Venture Exchange. The Settlement Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring on the date that is four months and one day after the date of issuance.

About Northern Vertex Mining Corp.

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. is focused on low cost gold and silver production at its 100% owned Moss Mine in NW Arizona. The Company has experience across all areas of operations, mine development, exploration, acquisitions, and financing of mining projects. With operations at the flagship Moss Mine achieving commercial production the Company intends to consolidate additional producing or near-term production gold assets within the Western US. Through mergers and acquisitions Northern Vertex's corporate goal is to become a mid-tier gold producer.

