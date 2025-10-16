Northern Virginia Chamber (NVC) Awards Veteran Employee Resource Group of the Year to Riverside Research

WASHINGTON, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside Research's Veterans' Employee Resource Group (VERG) received the Northern Virginia Chamber (NVC) Veteran Employee Resource Group of the Year Award in September. This award recognizes a Veteran Employee Resource Group that has made meaningful impact to its company and/or the community in support and service of veterans.

The Riverside Research VERG unites veterans and allies across the company to foster fellowship and lead initiatives in support of veterans and their communities. In 2025, the VERG organized a series of meaningful events, including welcoming veterans arriving on honor flights to Washington, D.C., where they visited memorials and reconnected with fellow service members. As part of these efforts, the group also wrote and delivered more than 50 personal letters of gratitude, ensuring veterans felt honored and remembered.

"I am so humbled and honored by the dedication, efforts, and support consistently displayed by our Veterans' Employee Resource Group, which includes both veterans and non-veterans," remarked Larry Johnson, VERG Chair, Riverside Research Intelligence Production Manager, and Air Force veteran. "There's nothing quite like watching our VERG members in action, whether they're serving their local community or leading initiatives across multiple locations. The pride and emotion they inspire is often enough to make team members tear up."

In addition to the VERG's award, Johnson was selected as an NVC Veteran Employee of the Year finalist, recognizing his commitment to serve veterans at Riverside Research and beyond. "Our VERG has made a tremendous impact on Riverside Research and on the many veterans who work here," said Dr. Steven Omick, President & CEO of Riverside Research. "The VERG's continued dedication to service and mission exemplifies the spirit of giving within Riverside Research. We are so happy to be able to support veteran employees as they transition from military service to the workforce and our VERG is a supportive place and a terrific resource." he said.

Riverside Research is also the recipient of the 2024 HIREVets Gold Medallion.

About Riverside Research

Riverside Research is a national security nonprofit serving the DOD and Intelligence Community. Through the company's Open Innovation Center (OIC), it invests in multidisciplinary research and development and encourages collaboration. Riverside Research's areas of expertise include Object and Activity Detection; Accelerated AI/ML; Zero Trust; Open Architectures; Computational Electromagnetics; Plasma Physics; Precision Timing; Terahertz Imaging; Commercial Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR); Collection Planning; and more. Learn more at www.riversideresearch.org.

