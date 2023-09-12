Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce Honors PenFed Credit Union CEO James Schenck with Lifetime Service Award

News provided by

PenFed Credit Union

12 Sep, 2023, 13:45 ET

The award celebrates Schenck's outstanding contributions to help veterans succeed

TYSONS, Va., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce, today presented PenFed Credit Union President/CEO and PenFed Foundation CEO James Schenck with the Lifetime Service Award for his outstanding contributions to help veterans succeed. The award ceremony was attended by hundreds of business leaders and held at the Army Navy Country Club.

Continue Reading

"I'm honored to accept this award on behalf of my amazing network of colleagues, friends, and mentors who have positively influenced my career over the past 35 years," said Schenck during his remarks. "Teamwork is everything. As a business leader and veteran, I understand that we all find success by working together. My time serving in the military profoundly influenced my career."

Schenck is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy West Point and Harvard Business School. He flew Black Hawk helicopters during his 13 years of service in the U.S. Army, trained other Army aviators, and taught Economics and Finance at West Point. During his assignment to the Pentagon, Schenck, by then a Major and working for the Secretary of the Army, received the Legion of Merit for his contributions. Since becoming PenFed's CEO in 2014, James has supported his fellow veterans by hiring veterans, donating 2% of the organization's net income to over 200 military charities, and raising over $55 million for veteran causes through the PenFed Foundation.

Schenck added, "Every day I ask myself: How can we ever do enough to thank and serve through our actions those who volunteer to go into harm's way to fight our nation's wars?"

An article about Schenck's career and his message for leaders can be found here.

About PenFed Credit Union
Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving 2.9 million members worldwide with $35.3 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services with members' interests always in mind. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

SOURCE PenFed Credit Union

