Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce Names Riverside Research a Finalist for Distinguished Service Award and Awards Champions for Accountability Badge

WASHINGTON, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside Research has been named a finalist in competition for the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Service Award. Additionally, the chamber has awarded Riverside Research with the Champions of Accountability badge.

The Distinguished Service Awards are presented and awarded by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce. These awards go to organizations that have made meaningful contributions to help veterans succeed. Riverside Research is a finalist under the Veteran Service Organization of the Year (Under $1 Million Annual Budget) category.

The Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce and the Community Foundation for Northern Virginia awards the Champions for Accountability badge to DC-area chamber members striving for inclusivity in their business practices and for their employees. This badge recognizes organizations that have taken the first steps to increasing efforts towards a more inclusive workplace. In 2021 and 2022, Riverside Research established its employee-led DEI Council, Women's Employee Resource Group (ERG), and Veterans' ERG to better capture the needs of traditionally underrepresented groups.

Riverside Research is proud to participate in the chamber and its ancillary activities as a member. The Distinguished Service Award winners will be announced on September 12 at a special event for finalists at the Army Navy Country Club in Arlington, VA.

"Riverside Research is proud to be recognized by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce. Together, these honors reflect not only our commitment to growing our diversity initiatives, but also our deep-seated commitment to serving the veteran community – areas that are central to our core values and who we are as an organization," said Dr. Steven Omick, President and CEO of Riverside Research.

About Riverside Research

Riverside Research is a national security nonprofit serving the DoD and Intelligence Community. Through the company's Open Innovation Center (OIC), it invests in multidisciplinary research, development, and encourages collaboration. Riverside Research's areas of expertise include Object and Activity Detection, Accelerated AI/ML, Zero Trust, Open Architectures, Computational Electromagnetics, Plasma Physics, Precision Timing, Terahertz Imaging, Commercial ISR, Collection Planning, and more. Learn more at www.riversideresearch.org.

