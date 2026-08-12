Northern Virginia Housing Inventory Grows, Led by Condos and Attached Homes

More choices are emerging for buyers, while detached-home inventory remains tight

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Virginia's housing market saw a significant increase in available inventory in July, but the growth was concentrated among condos and attached homes, while the supply of detached homes remained tight, according to the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors® (NVAR).

Active listings increased to 3,025 units in July, up 19.6% from a year ago. However, the overall increase varies significantly by property type. Condo inventory rose 41.1% to 1,274 units, while attached-home inventory increased 33.0% to 617 units. In contrast, detached home inventory declined 2.5% to 1,134 units.

The shift means buyers have substantially more choices in the condo and attached-home segments, while those looking for detached homes continue to face a more limited selection. The increase in overall inventory also pushed the months of supply of inventory to 2.13, up 14.8% from July 2025, providing buyers with more options and flexibility in much of the market.

"July's inventory numbers tell a more nuanced story than simply saying there are more homes available," said NVAR CEO Ryan McLaughlin. "Buyers looking for condos and attached homes have significantly more choices than they did a year ago, while the supply of detached homes remains tight. That distinction is important as consumers evaluate their options and make decisions based on the type of home they want."

The changing inventory picture is also reflected in market activity. The average number of days homes spent on the market increased to 21 days, up 5.0% year-over-year, while the median sold price was $750,000, down 1.3% from July 2025. Closed sales totaled 1,582, a 1.9% decrease from July 2025, while total sold dollar volume reached $1.43 billion, a 1.4% increase year-over-year.

Together, the data points to a market where buyers are gaining more choice in certain segments, while demand continues to support substantial sales activity and overall housing values. The increase in inventory is giving buyers more room to evaluate options, but the experience varies considerably depending on the type of property.

For sellers, the growing supply of condos and attached homes means buyers have more properties to compare, making pricing and presentation increasingly important in those segments. Sellers of detached homes, however, continue to operate in a market with relatively limited inventory.

"Inventory growth is creating more opportunities for buyers, but it's important to look at where that growth is happening," said NVAR President-Elect Christina Rice, Pearson Smith Realty. "There are significantly more condos and attached homes available than there were a year ago, while detached-home inventory has actually declined. Buyers and sellers should understand those differences when evaluating the market and determining their strategy."

Loudoun County's housing market continued to show price growth in July, even as sales activity remained relatively flat. There were 510 closed sales in July 2026, a 1.0% decrease from July 2025, while total sold dollar volume increased 1.1% to $458.4 million. The median sold price rose 7.4% year-over-year to $813,000. Homes spent an average of 21 days on the market, up 5.5% from last year, while active listings increased 8.5% to 868 units. The months of supply of inventory increased 6.3% to 1.96 months. Overall, Loudoun County's July market reflected continued price growth alongside gradually expanding inventory.

The July data reinforce that Northern Virginia's housing market is evolving, but not uniformly across all property types. Buyers have significantly more inventory to consider in the condo and attached-home markets, while detached-home supply remains constrained. As the market moves through the second half of 2026, the pace and composition of inventory growth will be important factors shaping opportunities and decisions for both buyers and sellers.

The July inventory trends also highlight the importance of expanding housing supply across a range of housing types. NVAR's NOVA Housing Supply Framework addresses this need by advancing locally adaptable strategies to increase housing opportunities and support a broader range of housing choices across Northern Virginia.

NVAR's recently released 2026 Mid-Year Housing Market Forecast Briefing provides additional analysis of regional trends and the outlook for the months ahead.

Background

The Northern Virginia Association of Realtors® reports on home sales activity for Fairfax and Arlington counties, the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, and Falls Church and the towns of Vienna, Herndon, and Clifton. Below are July 2026 regional home sales compared to June 2025 for Northern Virginia, with data derived from Bright MLS as of August 10, 2026 (total sales and listings may not include garage/parking spaces):

The number of closed sales in July 2026 was 1,582 units. This was a 1.9% decrease compared to July 2025.

The volume sold in July 2026 was $1,431,719,290. This was a 1.4% increase compared to July 2025.

The median sold price in July 2026 was $750,000. This was down 1.3% compared to July 2025.

The average days on market was 21 days in July 2026. This was up 5.0% from July 2025.

The number of new pending sales in July 2026 was 1,354 units. This was down 7.2% compared to July 2025.

The number of active listings in July 2026 was 3,025 units. This number was up 19.6% compared to July 2025.

The months of supply of inventory in July 2026 was 2.13. This was up 14.8% compared to July 2025.

NVAR Charts, Graphs, Social Media for July 2026 NVAR Housing Stats

July Housing Data: Click here.

Regional Jurisdiction Infographic: Click here.

NVAR Region Infographic: Click here.

2026 Mid-Year Regional Housing Market Forecast: Click here.

These links are accessible from the Market Stats page here: Click here.

About NVAR

The Northern Virginia Association of Realtors® (NVAR) serves as the voice of real estate in the Greater Northern Virginia Region. NVAR is dedicated to enhancing Realtor® success by delivering exceptional value, driving innovation, and impacting the industry. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, with a new Member Experience Center located in Loudoun County, NVAR supports its 13,000 members with essential resources, including industry education, advocacy, networking, and professional development opportunities. The Association is committed to promoting ethical practices and excellence in real estate. It advocates on behalf of homebuyers, sellers, renters, and commercial tenants who are directly affected by local, state, and federal policy decisions impacting affordability, property rights, and quality of life. NVAR strives to elevate the standards of the real estate industry and to contribute to the overall growth and prosperity of the Washington DC Metropolitan Area and beyond. nvar.com.

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SOURCE Northern Virginia Association of Realtors® (NVAR)