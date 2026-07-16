Northern Virginia Housing Market Extends Its Lead Over National Trends in June

Local home sales, prices and inventory all posted stronger year-over-year gains than the national market while homes continued to sell more quickly.

FAIRFAX, Va., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Virginia's housing market continued to distinguish itself from national trends in June 2026, with stronger growth in home sales, home prices and inventory while maintaining a significantly faster sales pace than the broader U.S. market, according to the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors® (NVAR). The month's performance underscores the region's enduring appeal to buyers and sellers, even as market conditions continue to evolve.

A total of 1,919 homes closed in Northern Virginia during June, a 3.9% increase compared to June 2025. Nationally, existing home sales increased 2.8% year over year to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.09 million homes. While both markets experienced increased sales activity, Northern Virginia's stronger growth signals continued buyer confidence and sustained demand in one of the nation's most competitive housing markets.

The median sold price in Northern Virginia climbed to $810,000, a 5.2% increase from one year ago. Nationally, the median existing home price reached $440,600, up 1.8% over the same period. The region's higher rate of appreciation reflects the continued desirability of Northern Virginia communities and the persistent imbalance between buyer demand and available housing.

"June's numbers reinforce what we've been seeing throughout the year, which is Northern Virginia's housing market continues to operate on its own trajectory," said NVAR CEO Ryan McLaughlin. "Demand remains remarkably steady, and even as inventory gradually improves, buyers continue to move quickly when the right home comes to market. That's a testament to the strength of our region's economy, the quality of our communities, and the long-term confidence people have in Northern Virginia."

Homes also continued to sell faster locally than across the country. The average days on market in Northern Virginia fell to 19 days, a 5.0% decrease from June 2025. Nationally, homes spent 28 days on the market, an increase of 3.7% from one year earlier. The contrast highlights the continued urgency among Northern Virginia buyers, where desirable homes continue to attract strong interest despite higher prices.

Inventory growth provided another encouraging sign for the local market. Active listings increased to 2,816 homes, a 12.1% increase compared to June 2025. National active inventory rose just 1.3% year over year to 1.56 million homes. Northern Virginia's faster inventory growth is creating additional opportunities for buyers while helping ease some of the supply constraints that have challenged the market in recent years.

Despite those gains, available inventory remains well below national levels. Northern Virginia recorded 1.98 months of supply, up 7.8% from June 2025. Nationally, housing supply remained unchanged at 4.6 months. Although local inventory is moving in the right direction, the region continues to face a substantially tighter housing supply than the nation overall, underscoring the ongoing need for additional housing options.

"One of the most encouraging aspects of this month's report is that we're seeing inventory improve without sacrificing market activity," McLaughlin said. "That's good news for buyers who have more choices than they did a year ago and for sellers who continue to benefit from strong demand. At the same time, we're reminded that nearly two months of inventory is still far from where we'd like to be. That's why NVAR continues to champion its NOVA Housing Supply Framework, which outlines practical, locally adaptable strategies to expand housing opportunities across the region. Expanding housing opportunities remains critical to supporting long-term affordability, economic growth, and the dream of homeownership throughout Northern Virginia."

June's market performance reflects a housing market that continues to evolve, with improving inventory providing buyers with more opportunities while demand remains strong. As the second half of 2026 unfolds, the balance between supply and demand will remain a key factor shaping Northern Virginia's housing landscape. With more homes entering the market and buyer activity continuing at a steady pace, the region is positioned for a measured transition toward greater choice while maintaining the strong demand that has defined the market in recent years.

NVAR's recently released 2026 Mid-Year Housing Market Forecast Briefing provides additional analysis of regional trends and the outlook for the months ahead.

Background

The Northern Virginia Association of Realtors® reports on home sales activity for Fairfax and Arlington counties, the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, and Falls Church and the towns of Vienna, Herndon, and Clifton. Below are June 2026 regional home sales compared to June 2025 for Northern Virginia, with data derived from Bright MLS as of July 9, 2026 (total sales and listings may not include garage/parking spaces):

The number of closed sales in June 2026 was 1,919 units. This was an 3.9% increase compared to June 2025.

The volume sold in June 2026 was $1,849,648,024. This was a 12.7% increase compared to June 2025.

The median sold price in June 2026 was $810,000. This was up 5.2% compared to June 2025.

The average days on market was 19 days in June 2026. This was down 5.0% from June 2025.

The number of new pending sales in June 2026 was 1,639 units. This was down 2.3% compared to June 2025.

The number of active listings in June 2026 was 2,816 units. This number was up 12.1% compared to June 2025.

The months of supply of inventory in June 2026 was 1.98. This was up 7.8% compared to June 2025.

NVAR Charts, Graphs, Social Media for June 2026 NVAR Housing Stats

June National Comparison: Click here.

June Housing Data: Click here.

Regional Jurisdiction Infographic: Click here.

NVAR Region Infographic: Click here.

2026 Mid-Year Regional Housing Market Forecast: Click here.

These links are accessible from the Market Stats page here: Click here.

About NVAR

The Northern Virginia Association of Realtors® (NVAR) serves as the voice of real estate in the Greater Northern Virginia Region. NVAR is dedicated to enhancing Realtor® success by delivering exceptional value, driving innovation, and impacting the industry. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, with a new Member Experience Center located in Loudoun County, NVAR supports its 13,000 members with essential resources, including industry education, advocacy, networking, and professional development opportunities. The Association is committed to promoting ethical practices and excellence in real estate. It advocates on behalf of homebuyers, sellers, renters, and commercial tenants who are directly affected by local, state, and federal policy decisions impacting affordability, property rights, and quality of life. NVAR strives to elevate the standards of the real estate industry and to contribute to the overall growth and prosperity of the Washington DC Metropolitan Area and beyond. nvar.com .

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SOURCE Northern Virginia Association of Realtors® (NVAR)