Northern Virginia Housing Market Demonstrates Strength as Sales, Prices and Inventory Continue to Rise in June

Growing inventory offers buyers more opportunities while demand continues to support home values

FAIRFAX, Va., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Northern Virginia housing market maintained its momentum in June, delivering another month of growth in home sales, prices and inventory as buyers and sellers continued to adapt to a market defined by persistent demand and gradually improving supply, according to the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors® (NVAR).

A total of 1,919 homes closed in June 2026, representing a 3.9% increase compared to June 2025. At the same time, the region recorded $1.85 billion in total sales volume, a substantial 12.7% increase year-over-year, underscoring the continued strength of Northern Virginia's housing market despite affordability pressures and elevated mortgage rates.

Home values also continued their upward trajectory. The median sold price reached $810,000 in June, rising 5.2% compared to June 2025 and reflecting the enduring desirability of Northern Virginia communities and the region's strong economic fundamentals.

Properties moved slightly faster than they did a year ago, with homes spending an average of 19 days on the market, a 5.0% decrease from June 2025. The shorter marketing period signals that well-priced and well-prepared homes continue to attract significant buyer attention.

"June's numbers tell the story of a market that is finding greater balance without losing its competitive edge," said NVAR CEO Ryan McLaughlin. "Buyers are benefiting from more choices than they had a year ago, but demand remains strong enough to support continued price appreciation and healthy transaction activity. That's an encouraging sign for both consumers and the broader regional economy."

Inventory growth provided one of the month's most encouraging developments. The number of active listings climbed to 2,816 homes, marking a 12.1% increase compared to the same month last year. Months of supply also rose to 1.98 months, up 7.8% year-over-year, offering buyers additional options while maintaining healthy market conditions for sellers.

"Even in an environment of higher borrowing costs, buyers continue to recognize the long-term value of homeownership in Northern Virginia," said NVAR President Rob Carney, TTR Sotheby's International Realty. "Strong employment fundamentals, highly desirable communities, and access to major employment centers continue to attract purchasers to the region. At the same time, sellers who price strategically and present their homes well are continuing to see strong results in today's market."

While inventory gains are welcome, Northern Virginia remains below the level of housing supply typically associated with a balanced market.

"Nearly two months of inventory is meaningful progress, but it also underscores the work still ahead to address Northern Virginia's long-term housing shortage," McLaughlin said. "While buyers are benefiting from more options, demand continues to outpace supply and place upward pressure on prices. Through NVAR's Housing Supply Framework, we remain focused on advancing solutions that expand housing opportunities and improve affordability across the region."

In Loudoun County, the housing market maintained its momentum in June 2026, with 531 closed sales representing an 8.1% increase over June 2025. While sales activity accelerated, price growth remained measured, as the median sold price rose 2.3% year-over-year to $818,000 and total sales volume increased 2.3% to $498.1 million. Homes continued to move quickly, with properties spending an average of 17 days on the market, unchanged from a year ago. Inventory conditions showed gradual improvement, with active listings increasing 3.7% to 836 homes and months of supply rising to 1.89 months, up 1.4% from June 2025. Despite these gains, inventory levels remain below what is considered a balanced market, underscoring continued buyer demand and ongoing competition for well-priced homes throughout the county.

As the market moves through the second half of the year, NVAR expects conditions to remain favorable for both buyers and sellers. Additional inventory is creating more opportunities for consumers while sustained demand and economic stability continue to support home values. Although affordability challenges persist, Northern Virginia's housing market continues to demonstrate the resilience and long-term strength that have distinguished it from many markets across the country.

NVAR's recently released 2026 Mid-Year Housing Market Forecast Briefing provides additional analysis of regional trends and the outlook for the months ahead.

Background

The Northern Virginia Association of Realtors® reports on home sales activity for Fairfax and Arlington counties, the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, and Falls Church and the towns of Vienna, Herndon, and Clifton. Below are June 2026 regional home sales compared to June 2025 for Northern Virginia, with data derived from Bright MLS as of July 9, 2026 (total sales and listings may not include garage/parking spaces):

The number of closed sales in June 2026 was 1,919 units. This was an 3.9% increase compared to June 2025.

The volume sold in June 2026 was $1,849,648,024. This was a 12.7% increase compared to June 2025.

The median sold price in June 2026 was $810,000. This was up 5.2% compared to June 2025.

The average days on market was 19 days in June 2026. This was down 5.0% from June 2025.

The number of new pending sales in June 2026 was 1,639 units. This was down 2.3% compared to June 2025.

The number of active listings in June 2026 was 2,816 units. This number was up 12.1% compared to June 2025.

The months of supply of inventory in June 2026 was 1.98. This was up 7.8% compared to June 2025.

NVAR Charts, Graphs, Social Media for June 2026 NVAR Housing Stats

June Housing Data: Click here.

Regional Jurisdiction Infographic: Click here.

NVAR Region Infographic: Click here.

2026 Mid-Year Regional Housing Market Forecast: Click here.

These links are accessible from the Market Stats page here: Click here.

About NVAR

The Northern Virginia Association of Realtors® (NVAR) serves as the voice of real estate in the Greater Northern Virginia Region. NVAR is dedicated to enhancing Realtor® success by delivering exceptional value, driving innovation, and impacting the industry. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, with a new Member Experience Center located in Loudoun County, NVAR supports its 13,000 members with essential resources, including industry education, advocacy, networking, and professional development opportunities. The Association is committed to promoting ethical practices and excellence in real estate. It advocates on behalf of homebuyers, sellers, renters, and commercial tenants who are directly affected by local, state, and federal policy decisions impacting affordability, property rights, and quality of life. NVAR strives to elevate the standards of the real estate industry and to contribute to the overall growth and prosperity of the Washington DC Metropolitan Area and beyond. nvar.com.

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SOURCE Northern Virginia Association of Realtors® (NVAR)