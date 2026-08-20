Northern Virginia Housing Market Diverges from National Trends in July

Inventory rises nearly 20% locally as sales and prices soften, while national market posts modest gains

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Virginia's housing market continued to diverge from national trends in July, with a significant increase in available homes giving buyers more choices while sales and prices edged lower, according to the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors. The contrast was particularly pronounced in inventory. Northern Virginia active listings increased 19.6% from a year ago, while national inventory declined 0.6%. Locally, the growth in inventory was driven primarily by condos and attached homes.

"The Northern Virginia housing market is moving in a different direction from the national market, and the biggest difference is the amount of choice available to buyers," said NVAR CEO Ryan McLaughlin. "Our inventory growth is being driven largely by condos and attached homes, which is particularly meaningful in a region where affordability remains a major consideration for buyers. At the same time, sales and prices are slightly below last year, telling us that buyers have more options and are taking a more selective approach. This is a meaningful change from the highly competitive conditions that have characterized much of our market in recent years."

Northern Virginia recorded 1,582 closed sales in July, a 1.9% decrease from July 2025. Nationally, closed sales increased 0.7% to 4.06 million. The difference suggests that the increase in local housing supply has not yet translated into stronger transaction activity. While the national market is seeing modest improvement in sales, Northern Virginia buyers appear to be moving more cautiously, with greater inventory allowing them to be more deliberate about when and what they purchase.

The median sold price in Northern Virginia was $750,000, down 1.3% from July 2025, compared with a 2.0% increase nationally to $431,400. The local decline, occurring alongside a substantial increase in inventory, indicates that greater buyer choice is easing some of the upward price pressure seen in tighter market conditions. Northern Virginia remains a significantly higher-priced market than the nation overall, but July's numbers suggest that additional supply is contributing to a more measured local pricing environment.

Homes in Northern Virginia spent 21 days on the market in July, up 5.0% from a year ago, while the national days-on-market figure was 29 days, up 3.6%. Although homes are taking slightly longer to sell in both markets, Northern Virginia properties continue to move eight days faster than the national market. The modest increase in local marketing time, coupled with the sharp rise in inventory, indicates that buyers are gaining more time to evaluate their options without the region experiencing the slower sales pace seen nationally.

The difference in inventory is the clearest indication of how the two markets are evolving. Northern Virginia ended July with 3,025 active listings, up 19.6% year over year, while the national market had 1.54 million active listings, down 0.6%. Northern Virginia's inventory growth was concentrated in condominiums and attached homes, giving buyers more opportunities in property types that can offer a lower entry point than detached homes. Nationally, the decline in active listings combined with rising sales and prices suggests that supply remains relatively constrained despite modest improvement in market activity.

Northern Virginia's 2.13 months of supply was up 14.8% from July 2025, compared with 4.6 months nationally, which was unchanged from a year ago. The comparison shows that Northern Virginia remains considerably tighter than the national market despite its recent inventory growth. In other words, the region is gaining supply and moving toward greater balance, but it has not reached the level of inventory available to buyers nationally.

"July's numbers reinforce that Northern Virginia is entering a new phase of the housing cycle," McLaughlin said. "We're not seeing a wholesale shift in demand; we're seeing a market where inventory is growing in some segments while remaining incredibly constrained in others. Buyers are finding more choices among condos and attached homes, while the supply of single-family detached homes remains very limited. The market is still moving, but the dynamics vary significantly depending on the type of home buyers are seeking."

Overall, July's data show a Northern Virginia housing market increasingly defined by choice and selectivity rather than scarcity, in contrast with a national market where sales and prices are posting modest gains and inventory remains essentially flat. The continued growth in local inventory among condos and attached homes could provide additional opportunities for buyers in the months ahead, while the direction of sales activity will be an important indicator of whether greater supply ultimately draws more buyers into the market.

The July inventory trends also highlight the importance of expanding housing supply across a range of housing types. NVAR's NOVA Housing Supply Framework addresses this need by advancing locally adaptable strategies to increase housing opportunities and support a broader range of housing choices across Northern Virginia.

NVAR's recently released 2026 Mid-Year Housing Market Forecast Briefing provides additional analysis of regional trends and the outlook for the months ahead.

Background

The Northern Virginia Association of Realtors® reports on home sales activity for Fairfax and Arlington counties, the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, and Falls Church and the towns of Vienna, Herndon, and Clifton. Below are July 2026 regional home sales compared to June 2025 for Northern Virginia, with data derived from Bright MLS as of August 10, 2026 (total sales and listings may not include garage/parking spaces):

The number of closed sales in July 2026 was 1,582 units. This was a 1.9% decrease compared to July 2025.

The volume sold in July 2026 was $1,431,719,290. This was a 1.4% increase compared to July 2025.

The median sold price in July 2026 was $750,000. This was down 1.3% compared to July 2025.

The average days on market was 21 days in July 2026. This was up 5.0% from July 2025.

The number of new pending sales in July 2026 was 1,354 units. This was down 7.2% compared to July 2025.

The number of active listings in July 2026 was 3,025 units. This number was up 19.6% compared to July 2025.

The months of supply of inventory in July 2026 was 2.13. This was up 14.8% compared to July 2025.

NVAR Charts, Graphs, Social Media for July 2026 NVAR Housing Stats

July National Comparison: Click here.

July Housing Data: Click here.

Regional Jurisdiction Infographic: Click here.

NVAR Region Infographic: Click here.

2026 Mid-Year Regional Housing Market Forecast: Click here.

These links are accessible from the Market Stats page here: Click here.

About NVAR

The Northern Virginia Association of Realtors® (NVAR) serves as the voice of real estate in the Greater Northern Virginia Region. NVAR is dedicated to enhancing Realtor® success by delivering exceptional value, driving innovation, and impacting the industry. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, with a new Member Experience Center located in Loudoun County, NVAR supports its 13,000 members with essential resources, including industry education, advocacy, networking, and professional development opportunities. The Association is committed to promoting ethical practices and excellence in real estate. It advocates on behalf of homebuyers, sellers, renters, and commercial tenants who are directly affected by local, state, and federal policy decisions impacting affordability, property rights, and quality of life. NVAR strives to elevate the standards of the real estate industry and to contribute to the overall growth and prosperity of the Washington DC Metropolitan Area and beyond. nvar.com .

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SOURCE Northern Virginia Association of Realtors® (NVAR)