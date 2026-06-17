Northern Virginia Housing Market Surpasses Nation in Sales, Prices, and Market Activity

Local housing demand remained strong as the region continued to post stronger gains than the U.S. housing market across several key measures.

FAIRFAX, Va., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Northern Virginia housing market outperformed national trends across several key indicators in May 2026, reflecting stronger buyer demand, firmer pricing conditions, and faster market turnover than the broader U.S. housing market, according to the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors® (NVAR). While national housing activity continued to improve at a modest pace, Northern Virginia maintained a more competitive environment shaped by sustained demand and limited supply.

Closed sales in Northern Virginia reached 1,958 units in May 2026, an 11.0% increase compared to May 2025. Nationally, existing home sales rose 3.2% year-over-year to 4.17 million units. This sharp difference in sales growth highlights a clear divergence in market activity. While the national market is recovering gradually, Northern Virginia is experiencing a significantly stronger increase in transaction volume, suggesting that buyer demand remains more resilient locally despite affordability pressures.

"Even as the national housing market shows gradual improvement, Northern Virginia continues to stand apart in terms of buyer engagement and transaction activity," said NVAR CEO Ryan McLaughlin. "An 11 percent increase in closed sales reflects sustained confidence in our region's long-term economic stability. Buyers are still actively entering the market, and sellers who price strategically are seeing strong results even in a more balanced environment than we've seen in recent years."

Home prices in Northern Virginia also outpaced national growth rates. The median sold price reached $812,012 in May 2026, up 2.9% from the same period last year. Nationally, the median existing-home price increased 1.3% to $429,300. This stronger pace of price appreciation reflects continued competition for limited housing supply in the region. While national price growth has moderated, Northern Virginia continues to see firmer upward pressure on prices driven by sustained demand and structurally tight inventory conditions.

Market speed further reinforces this divergence. On average, homes in Northern Virginia sold in just 15 days in May, unchanged from one year ago. Nationally, homes remained on the market for 29 days, a 7.4% increase year-over-year.

The stability of local days-on-market — compared to increasing market time nationally — indicates that Northern Virginia continues to clear listings more efficiently, with well-priced homes moving quickly even as inventory levels gradually increase. "While we are seeing incremental gains in inventory, Northern Virginia remains a highly competitive market by national standards," said NVAR President-Elect Christina Rice, Pearson Smith Realty. "Buyers may have slightly more options than in previous years, but available listings are still moving quickly as they come to market. Until inventory returns to more balanced conditions, competition will remain a defining feature of our local housing market."

Active listings in Northern Virginia rose to 2,733 units in May 2026, a 3.7% increase from the previous year. Nationally, active listings increased just 0.6% to 1.55 million units. While both markets saw inventory gains, Northern Virginia's stronger increase suggests early signs of easing supply constraints. However, the pace remains insufficient to meaningfully shift overall market conditions given continued strong demand.

The clearest indicator of current market conditions is months of supply. In Northern Virginia, that number stood at 1.93 in May 2026, compared to 4.5 months nationally. Both markets experienced slight year-over-year declines, but the significant gap underscores how far Northern Virginia remains from balanced housing conditions. At under two months of supply, Northern Virginia continues to operate in a strongly competitive, seller-favored environment, even as national conditions move closer to — but still below — long-term equilibrium.

Overall, May 2026 data point to conditions defined by stronger-than-national sales activity, firm pricing, and faster turnover, even as inventory levels continue to gradually improve. The combination of sustained demand and limited supply underscores a highly competitive environment despite incremental movement toward balance.

Background

The Northern Virginia Association of Realtors® reports on home sales activity for Fairfax and Arlington counties, the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, and Falls Church and the towns of Vienna, Herndon, and Clifton. Below are May 2026 regional home sales compared to May 2025 for Northern Virginia, with data derived from Bright MLS as of June 9, 2026 (total sales and listings may not include garage/parking spaces):

The number of closed sales in May 2026 was 1,598 units. This was an 11.0% increase compared to May 2025.

The volume sold in May 2026 was $1,817,100,688. This was an 16.4% increase compared to May 2025.

The median sold price in May 2026 was $812,012. This was up 2.9% compared to May 2025.

The average days on market was 15 days in May 2026. This was the same as May 2025.

The number of new pending sales in May 2026 was 1,903 units. This was up 0.3% compared to May 2025.

The number of active listings in May 2026 was 2,733 units. This number was up 3.7% compared to May 2025.

The months of supply of inventory in May 2026 was 1.93. This was down 1.2% compared to May 2025.

NVAR Charts, Graphs, Social Media for May 2026 NVAR Housing Stats

May National Comparison: Click here.

May Housing Data: Click here.

Regional Jurisdiction Infographic: Click here.

NVAR Region Infographic: Click here.

2026 Regional Housing Market Forecast: Click here.

These links are accessible from the Market Stats page here: Click here.

About NVAR

The Northern Virginia Association of Realtors® (NVAR) serves as the voice of real estate in the Greater Northern Virginia Region. NVAR is dedicated to enhancing Realtor® success by delivering exceptional value, driving innovation, and impacting the industry. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, with a new Member Experience Center located in Loudoun County, NVAR supports its 13,000 members with essential resources, including industry education, advocacy, networking, and professional development opportunities. The Association is committed to promoting ethical practices and excellence in real estate. It advocates on behalf of homebuyers, sellers, renters, and commercial tenants who are directly affected by local, state, and federal policy decisions impacting affordability, property rights, and quality of life. NVAR strives to elevate the standards of the real estate industry and to contribute to the overall growth and prosperity of the Washington DC Metropolitan Area and beyond. nvar.com.

Follow us on X: @

Visit us on Facebook: facebook.convarm/nvar.realestate

Join us on LinkedIn: NVAR

Follow us on Instagram: nvarofficial

SOURCE Northern Virginia Association of Realtors® (NVAR)