Northern Virginia Oral, Maxillofacial & Implant Surgery - Notice of Data Security Incident

BURKE, Va., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Virginia Oral, Maxillofacial & Implant Surgery ("NOVA OMS") has learned of a data security incident that may have impacted data belonging to certain patients and guarantors.

On October 5, 2023, NOVA OMS became aware of unusual activity on its network. In response, NOVA OMS took immediate steps to secure its digital environment and engaged a leading cybersecurity firm to conduct an investigation to determine whether any personal or protected health information may have been accessed or acquired during the incident. Based on that investigation, NOVA OMS learned that an unknown criminal actor gained unauthorized access to its network between October 3 – 6, 2023 and accessed or acquired certain files, some of which contained individuals' personal or protected health information. NOVA OMS undertook a comprehensive review of the impacted data to determine what may have been affected and the individuals involved. On February 28, 2024, NOVA OMS confirmed that personal or protected health information belonging to certain patients and guarantors may have been involved. NOVA OMS then took steps to notify those individuals as quickly as possible to provide notice and resources to assist.

While NOVA OMS has no evidence that the information potentially involved in this incident has been misused, out of an abundance of caution, NOVA OMS is informing affected individuals about the steps they can take to help protect their information. The potentially affected information varied by individual but may include the following: individuals' names, Social Security numbers, individual tax identification numbers, driver's license or state identification numbers, dates of birth, patient IDs, medical information and health insurance information. On March 27, 2024, NOVA OMS provided written notification of the incident via US mail to impacted individuals. In so doing, NOVA OMS provided information about the incident and about steps that potentially impacted individuals can take to protect their information.

NOVA OMS has implemented additional measures to enhance network security and minimize the risk of a similar incident occurring in the future. NOVA OMS also notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

NOVA OMS has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and to address related concerns. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday between 9am – 9pm EST and can be reached at 1-866-264-1051.

The privacy and protection of personal and protected health information is our top priority, and NOVA OMS regrets any inconvenience or concern this incident may cause.

NOVA OMS is located at 5206 Lyngate Ct, Burke, VA 22015.

SOURCE Northern Virginia Oral, Maxillofacial & Implant Surgery