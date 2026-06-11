Northern Virginia Oral Surgeons Introduce Narcotic-Free Wisdom Teeth Removal

Davary & Smith Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, serving Loudoun County and Northern Virginia, now offers a non-opioid pain management protocol for wisdom teeth removal built around the long-acting local anesthetic EXPAREL® and, for appropriate patients, the FDA-approved non-opioid medication Journavx™. The approach is designed to help patients manage recovery comfortably while reducing, and in many cases eliminating, the need for take-home opioid prescriptions.

STERLING, Va., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Davary & Smith Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, a specialty oral surgery practice serving Loudoun County and Northern Virginia, has announced a non-opioid pain management protocol for wisdom teeth removal designed to help patients recover without relying on narcotic pain medication. For many patients and their families, a primary concern is leaving surgery with an opioid prescription, and the practice's approach is intended to address that concern directly.

Davary & Smith Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery & Dental Implant Center

A central element of the protocol is EXPAREL®, a long-acting local anesthetic administered at the surgical site during the procedure. According to the manufacturer, EXPAREL® releases medication gradually and may provide targeted pain relief for up to 72 hours following surgery, helping to control discomfort during the critical first days of recovery while reducing the need for additional prescription pain medication.

For appropriate patients, the practice may also incorporate Journavx™ (suzetrigine), an oral non-opioid medication approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2025 for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain in adults. Because every procedure and patient is different, Dr. Davary and Dr. Smith tailor each pain management plan to the type of surgery, the patient's medical history, and the expected recovery, combining long-acting local anesthesia with multimodal non-opioid strategies whenever clinically appropriate.

Across medicine and dentistry, surgeons have increasingly emphasized reducing unnecessary opioid prescriptions when effective alternatives are available. Wisdom teeth removal is one of the most common oral surgery procedures, and for many patients it is a first exposure to prescription pain medication. By prioritizing long-acting anesthetics and non-opioid pain control, Davary & Smith aims to support comfortable recoveries while limiting that exposure.

The protocol is delivered within a surgical environment built for safety. Davary & Smith operates one of the few oral surgery centers in Northern Virginia constructed to NFPA 99 Category 1 hospital standards, with modern anesthesia systems, continuous monitoring, and carefully designed safety protocols. The practice is led by Dr. Ashkan Davary, a board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon, and Dr. Christopher Smith, both dual-degree surgeons trained in medicine and dentistry.

"Many patients and parents tell us their biggest worry isn't the surgery itself—it's leaving with an opioid prescription," said Dr. Ashkan Davary. "Our goal is to make wisdom teeth removal as comfortable as possible while reducing, and in many cases eliminating, the need for narcotic pain medication after surgery. By combining long-acting local anesthesia with newer non-opioid options, we can build a recovery plan around each patient's health and procedure."

"Reducing opioid exposure is one of the most meaningful ways we can protect our patients and their families," added Dr. Christopher Smith. "Every pain management plan is built around the individual patient, so they can recover with confidence and as little discomfort as possible."

More About Davary & Smith Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

Davary & Smith Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery is a specialty surgical practice serving patients throughout Loudoun County and Northern Virginia. The practice is led by Dr. Ashkan Davary, a board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon through the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (ABOMS), and Dr. Christopher Smith, a dual-degree oral and maxillofacial surgeon trained in both medicine and dentistry. Together they provide advanced surgical care for conditions involving the teeth, jaw, and facial structures, including wisdom teeth removal, dental implant surgery, bone grafting, and complex extractions. The practice operates one of the few oral surgery centers in Northern Virginia built to NFPA 99 Category 1 hospital standards for anesthesia safety and emergency preparedness.

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Davary & Smith Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

21351 Gentry Dr STE 115

Sterling, VA 20166

(703) 972-7773

https://www.davarysmith.com

SOURCE Davary & Smith Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery & Dental Implant Center