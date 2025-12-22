Northern Virginia's Newest Premier Oral Surgery Practice Opens with Hospital-Grade Anesthesia Safety Standards

Davary & Smith Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, a boutique oral surgery practice led by dual-degree (DDS, MD) surgeons Dr. Ashkan Davary and Dr. Christopher Smith, has opened in Sterling, Virginia, bringing concierge-level care and NFPA 99 Category 1 certified anesthesia safety—equivalent to hospital and ambulatory surgery center standards—to Northern Virginia patients. The state-of-the-art facility combines elite surgical expertise with personalized patient care for wisdom teeth removal, dental implants, full-arch restorations, IV sedation and comprehensive oral surgery services.

STERLING, Va., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Davary & Smith Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery & Dental Implant Center has officially opened its doors in Sterling, Virginia, offering Northern Virginia residents a new standard in oral surgery care. Founded by oral and maxillofacial surgeons Dr. Ashkan Davary and Dr. Christopher Smith—both holding dual DDS and MD degrees—the practice delivers surgical excellence with unmatched hospitality in a boutique setting designed around patient comfort and safety.

Davary & Smith Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery & Dental Implant Center

What distinguishes Davary & Smith from other oral surgery practices is its commitment to the highest safety standards. The facility is built and certified to NFPA 99 Category 1 standards—the same rigorous safety requirements mandated for hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. This certification ensures that the practice meets stringent requirements for medical gas systems, emergency equipment, and anesthesia safety protocols, providing patients with hospital-grade protection in a comfortable outpatient setting.

The dual-degree distinction held by both Dr. Davary and Dr. Smith represents the highest level of training available in oral and maxillofacial surgery. This comprehensive education combines dental school with medical school and an extensive surgical residency, equipping both surgeons with expertise in medicine, anesthesia, and complex surgical reconstruction that goes far beyond traditional dental training.

"We founded Davary & Smith with a clear vision: to create a practice where patients receive world-class surgical care in an environment that feels anything but clinical," says Dr. Ashkan Davary. "By building our facility to hospital-grade safety standards and combining our medical and dental training, we're able to offer our patients the highest level of care with the personalized attention of a boutique practice."

The practice offers a comprehensive range of oral surgery services including wisdom teeth removal, dental implants, full-arch rehabilitation (All-on-X), bone grafting, IV sedation, and non-opioid pain management options. From minimally invasive extractions to complex reconstructive procedures, patients benefit from cutting-edge technology and techniques delivered by surgeons trained at the nation's top institutions.

Davary & Smith emphasizes a concierge approach to care, with each patient receiving individualized treatment plans tailored to their specific needs and goals. The practice's modern facility in Sterling provides a calm, welcoming environment designed to minimize anxiety and ensure comfort throughout the surgical experience.

More About Davary & Smith Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

Dr. Ashkan Davary graduated magna cum laude from the University of California, Irvine with a degree in Biomedical Engineering. He earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) from Columbia University College of Dental Medicine and his Doctor of Medicine (MD) from New York University School of Medicine. He completed his six-year Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery residency at NYU Hospital Center. Dr. Davary is a member of the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons and the Virginia Society of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons.

Dr. Christopher Smith earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Pennsylvania, where he developed a foundation in bioengineering. He completed both dental school and his Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery residency at Temple University's Kornberg School of Dentistry, where he served as Chief Resident. His training included rotations at Hahnemann University Hospital, the University of Illinois at Chicago, and a General Surgery Internship at Temple University Hospital. Dr. Smith is a member of the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, the American College of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, and the American Dental Association.

Davary & Smith Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery & Dental Implant Center is located at 21351 Gentry Dr, Suite 115, Sterling, VA 20166. For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit www.davarysmith.com or call (703) 972-7773.

