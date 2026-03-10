Northern Virginia Oral Surgeons Dr. Ashkan Davary and Dr. Christopher Smith Introduce Concierge-Level Oral Surgery Experience Focused on Patient Comfort

Davary & Smith Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery is introducing a concierge-level oral surgery experience designed to enhance patient comfort, personalized surgical care, and advanced sedation options for patients throughout Northern Virginia. The dual-degree oral surgeons are redefining the patient experience by combining hospitality-driven care with highly specialized surgical expertise.

STERLING, Va., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Davary & Smith Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery is introducing an innovative patient-focused approach designed to elevate the traditional oral surgery experience through concierge-level care, personalized surgical planning, and a hospitality-driven clinical environment.

Serving patients throughout Northern Virginia, the practice has developed an enhanced care model that prioritizes patient comfort, individualized treatment planning, and a seamless experience from consultation through recovery. By combining advanced surgical expertise with an elevated care environment, Davary & Smith aims to make oral surgery procedures more approachable and supportive for patients undergoing complex treatment.

"Our goal has always been to combine advanced surgical expertise with a level of care that makes patients feel genuinely supported throughout their treatment journey," said Dr. Ashkan Davary. "Patients undergoing oral surgery often feel anxious about treatment, and we believe the entire experience should be designed to prioritize comfort, communication, and trust."

At the center of this approach is a concierge-style patient care model focused on several key elements.

Hospitality-Driven Environment

Davary & Smith emphasizes a welcoming, hospitality-inspired clinical environment designed to reduce anxiety and help patients feel at ease before, during, and after oral surgery procedures. The practice places significant emphasis on the overall patient experience, creating a setting that feels supportive and attentive from the first consultation through recovery.

Personalized Surgical Care

Each patient receives individualized treatment planning tailored to their clinical needs, treatment goals, and comfort preferences. The surgeons take time to ensure that every patient understands their diagnosis, treatment options, and surgical plan, helping patients feel confident and informed about their care.

Advanced Comfort and Sedation Options

Patient comfort is a central priority at Davary & Smith. The practice offers modern sedation techniques and carefully managed surgical protocols designed to help patients undergo oral surgery procedures with minimal stress and discomfort.

Experienced Dual-Degree Surgical Providers

Davary & Smith Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery is led by highly trained oral surgeons with extensive surgical education and experience. Their advanced training allows them to provide comprehensive oral and maxillofacial surgical care while maintaining a strong focus on patient safety, surgical precision, and individualized treatment.

According to the practice, the concierge-level patient experience reflects a broader shift in healthcare toward more personalized and patient-centered treatment environments.

"Our mission is to combine surgical excellence with an experience that emphasizes compassion, communication, and individualized care," said Dr. Christopher Smith. "By focusing on both clinical outcomes and the overall patient experience, we aim to deliver a higher level of care for patients throughout Northern Virginia."

Davary & Smith Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery continues to focus on advancing patient care through innovation in surgical techniques, technology, and the overall patient experience.

More About Davary & Smith Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

Dr. Ashkan Davary graduated magna cum laude from the University of California, Irvine with a degree in Biomedical Engineering. He earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) from Columbia University College of Dental Medicine and his Doctor of Medicine (MD) from New York University School of Medicine. He completed his six-year Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery residency at NYU Hospital Center. Dr. Davary is a member of the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons and the Virginia Society of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons.

Dr. Christopher Smith earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Pennsylvania, where he developed a foundation in bioengineering. He completed both dental school and his Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery residency at Temple University's Kornberg School of Dentistry, where he served as Chief Resident. His training included rotations at Hahnemann University Hospital, the University of Illinois at Chicago, and a General Surgery Internship at Temple University Hospital. Dr. Smith is a member of the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, the American College of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, and the American Dental Association.

Davary & Smith Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery & Dental Implant Center is located at 21351 Gentry Dr, Suite 115, Sterling, VA 20166. For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit www.davarysmith.com or call (703) 972-7773.

