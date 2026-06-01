Northern Virginia Oral Surgery Centers Opens New Oral Surgery Location in Alexandria, VA

News provided byNorthern Virginia Oral Surgery Centers
Jun 01, 2026, 07:53 ET
ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Virginia Oral Surgery Centers today announced the opening of an additional office location in Alexandria, VA. The new office, located at 6354 Walker Lane, Ste 260, Alexandria, VA 22310, expands access to oral and maxillofacial surgery care for patients in Alexandria and surrounding communities.
Northern Virginia Oral Surgery Centers provides advanced oral surgery care in a patient-centered environment focused on comfort, accessibility, and personalized attention. With offices throughout Northern Virginia, the practice combines clinical expertise with a concierge-style experience designed to help patients feel informed, supported, and confident throughout the treatment process.
The practice is led by a team of highly trained oral and maxillofacial surgeons with diverse clinical backgrounds and a shared commitment to excellent patient care. Northern Virginia Oral Surgery Centers provides care for a wide range of surgical needs, from dental implants and wisdom teeth removal to corrective jaw surgery, facial trauma treatment, sedation dentistry, and other oral and maxillofacial procedures.
"We are excited to open our Alexandria location and make our practice more accessible to patients in this part of Northern Virginia," said Huy C. Trinh, DDS. "Our goal is to provide advanced surgical care in a setting where patients feel welcomed, informed, and supported from the first consultation through recovery."
Northern Virginia Oral Surgery Centers provides a full scope of oral and maxillofacial surgery services, including:
- Dental implants
- Wisdom teeth removal
- Full-arch restorations
- Bone grafting
- Dentoalveolar surgery
- Sedation dentistry, including IV sedation
- Corrective jaw surgery / orthognathic surgery
- TMJ treatment
- Oral pathology
- Facial trauma treatment
- Pre-prosthetic surgery
- Gingival grafting
- Impacted canine treatment
- Sleep apnea procedures
- Platelet-rich growth factor procedures
About Northern Virginia Oral Surgery Centers
Northern Virginia Oral Surgery Centers provides oral and maxillofacial surgery care for patients throughout Northern Virginia. The practice is committed to combining advanced surgical expertise with a welcoming, family-oriented approach to patient care.
Northern Virginia Oral Surgery Centers is now welcoming patients at its Alexandria office, located at 6354 Walker Lane, Ste 260, Alexandria, VA 22310. To contact the Alexandria office, call 703-278-3403 or visit https://www.thenvc.com.
Additional Northern Virginia Oral Surgery Centers locations include:
Fairfax:
4211 Fairfax Corner E Ave, Suite 235
Fairfax, VA 22030
703-449-8888
Warrenton:
400 Holiday Ct, Suite 203
Warrenton, VA
20186
540-347-0274
Gainesville:
7500 Iron Bar Lane, Suite 215
Gainesville, VA
20155
571-248-5838
Ashburn:
20405 Exchange St., Ste 251
Ashburn, VA
20147
703-342-4220
Falls Church:
6400 Arlington Blvd., Suite 10
Falls Church, VA
22042
703-534-6500
SOURCE Northern Virginia Oral Surgery Centers
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