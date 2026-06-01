Northern Virginia Oral Surgery Centers Opens New Oral Surgery Location in Alexandria, VA

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Virginia Oral Surgery Centers today announced the opening of an additional office location in Alexandria, VA. The new office, located at 6354 Walker Lane, Ste 260, Alexandria, VA 22310, expands access to oral and maxillofacial surgery care for patients in Alexandria and surrounding communities.

Northern Virginia Oral Surgery Centers provides advanced oral surgery care in a patient-centered environment focused on comfort, accessibility, and personalized attention. With offices throughout Northern Virginia, the practice combines clinical expertise with a concierge-style experience designed to help patients feel informed, supported, and confident throughout the treatment process.

The practice is led by a team of highly trained oral and maxillofacial surgeons with diverse clinical backgrounds and a shared commitment to excellent patient care. Northern Virginia Oral Surgery Centers provides care for a wide range of surgical needs, from dental implants and wisdom teeth removal to corrective jaw surgery, facial trauma treatment, sedation dentistry, and other oral and maxillofacial procedures.

"We are excited to open our Alexandria location and make our practice more accessible to patients in this part of Northern Virginia," said Huy C. Trinh, DDS. "Our goal is to provide advanced surgical care in a setting where patients feel welcomed, informed, and supported from the first consultation through recovery."

Northern Virginia Oral Surgery Centers provides a full scope of oral and maxillofacial surgery services, including:

Dental implants

Wisdom teeth removal

Full-arch restorations

Bone grafting

Dentoalveolar surgery

Sedation dentistry, including IV sedation

Corrective jaw surgery / orthognathic surgery

TMJ treatment

Oral pathology

Facial trauma treatment

Pre-prosthetic surgery

Gingival grafting

Impacted canine treatment

Sleep apnea procedures

Platelet-rich growth factor procedures

About Northern Virginia Oral Surgery Centers

Northern Virginia Oral Surgery Centers provides oral and maxillofacial surgery care for patients throughout Northern Virginia. The practice is committed to combining advanced surgical expertise with a welcoming, family-oriented approach to patient care.

Northern Virginia Oral Surgery Centers is now welcoming patients at its Alexandria office, located at 6354 Walker Lane, Ste 260, Alexandria, VA 22310. To contact the Alexandria office, call 703-278-3403 or visit https://www.thenvc.com.

Additional Northern Virginia Oral Surgery Centers locations include:

Fairfax:

4211 Fairfax Corner E Ave, Suite 235

Fairfax, VA 22030

703-449-8888

Warrenton:

400 Holiday Ct, Suite 203

Warrenton, VA

20186

540-347-0274

Gainesville:

7500 Iron Bar Lane, Suite 215

Gainesville, VA

20155

571-248-5838

Ashburn:

20405 Exchange St., Ste 251

Ashburn, VA

20147

703-342-4220

Falls Church:

6400 Arlington Blvd., Suite 10

Falls Church, VA

22042

703-534-6500

SOURCE Northern Virginia Oral Surgery Centers