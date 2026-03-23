Northern Virginia Plastic Surgeon Dr. Marwan Khalifeh Named Top Doctor by Northern Virginia Magazine for Fourth Consecutive Year

Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Marwan Khalifeh of DC Cosmetics has been recognized as a 2026 Top Doctor by Northern Virginia Magazine, marking his fourth consecutive year earning this prestigious peer-nominated honor. This continued recognition reflects Dr. Khalifeh's commitment to surgical excellence, patient safety, and natural-looking aesthetic results for patients throughout the Washington DC metropolitan area.

MCLEAN, Va., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Virginia Magazine has named Dr. Marwan Khalifeh, founder of DC Cosmetics, a 2026 Top Doctor in Plastic Surgery. This marks the fourth year in a row that Dr. Khalifeh has received this distinguished recognition, which is awarded based on peer nominations from physicians across Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C., as well as input from regional hospital systems.

Dr. Marwan Khalifeh, founder of DC Cosmetics

The Northern Virginia Magazine Top Doctors recognition is among the most respected physician honors in the region. Each year, the magazine compiles its list through a rigorous peer-to-peer survey of area physicians combined with evaluations from hospital-assembled panels. The selection process considers clinical expertise, patient outcomes, and demonstrated commitment to quality care, making this a meaningful distinction within the medical community.

Dr. Khalifeh is double board-certified and widely regarded as one of the most accomplished plastic surgeons in the Washington DC area. His practice, DC Cosmetics, serves patients seeking breast, body, and facial procedures at locations in McLean, Virginia, and Columbia, Maryland. Recognized as a leading breast surgeon in the region, Dr. Khalifeh performs custom breast augmentations, breast lifts, and breast reductions, as well as transformative mommy makeover procedures that help women restore their pre-pregnancy figures. His expertise also extends to advanced body contouring, including liposuction and tummy tuck surgery, where his meticulous techniques produce natural-looking results with minimal scarring. Dr. Khalifeh is also recognized as an elite gynecomastia surgeon, helping men achieve a more masculine, contoured chest through specialized male breast reduction procedures.

"Being named a Top Doctor by Northern Virginia Magazine for the fourth consecutive year is an incredible honor," says Dr. Khalifeh. "This recognition reflects the dedication of my entire team to providing exceptional care and achieving results that help our patients feel confident and comfortable. We remain committed to the highest standards of safety, artistry, and patient satisfaction."

Patients throughout the Washington DC region, as well as those who travel from across the country, seek out Dr. Khalifeh for his expertise in cosmetic and reconstructive procedures. His patient base includes professionals, athletes, and individuals from all walks of life who value his attention to detail and commitment to achieving aesthetically pleasing, natural outcomes. Dr. Khalifeh is frequently sought by media outlets to provide expert commentary on advances in plastic surgery, having appeared on Fox 5 TV, ABC 7, Fox 45, and other outlets.

More About Dr. Marwan Khalifeh

Dr. Marwan Khalifeh received his medical degree from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, where he earned the Top Spear Award and Alpha Omega Alpha distinction. He completed his general surgery residency at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and his plastic and reconstructive surgery residency at the University of Maryland Baltimore, where he was selected to serve as Chief Resident. Dr. Khalifeh's achievements led to his appointment as Assistant Professor and Co-Director of the Cosmetic Surgery Education Program at Johns Hopkins University in the Department of Plastic Surgery. He is board certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and is a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. Dr. Khalifeh also serves as a Commander in the United States Navy Reserves, providing care to Navy Reserve personnel at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

DC Cosmetics offers a comprehensive range of aesthetic procedures for the face, breast, and body, including breast augmentation, tummy tuck, liposuction, facelift, and gynecomastia surgery for men. The practice is equipped with the latest surgical technologies and serves patients at its McLean, Virginia, and Columbia, Maryland locations. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.dccosmetics.com.

Media Contact

Dr. Marwan Khalifeh

DC Cosmetics

(703) 543-9252

https://www.dccosmetics.com

SOURCE DC Cosmetics