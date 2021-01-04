Northern Virginia Regional Commission Releases Climate Resilience Dashboard for Region

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Northern Virginia Regional Commission (NVRC) Climate Resilience Dashboard is an interactive website that allows users to take action to boost their climate resilience using data-driven tools, information, and analysis to make smarter decisions. The web site can be found here: https://www.novaregion.org/1481/ClimateResiliency-Dashboards

The dashboard offers information on existing and future climate-related stressors impacting Northern Virginia to enable users to improve their resilience, compare and analyze existing data as well as modeled future projections of three climate indicators affecting Northern Virginia: heat, precipitation, and sea level rise. It aims to support policymakers, planners, and the public to examine variables that affect potential climate hazards so that we can take action to protect vulnerable people, infrastructure, and assets.

Some features of the dashboard include:

A Land Surface Temperature map that helps to visualize areas and populations affected by the Urban Heat Island Effect.

Projections of precipitation patterns.

A sea level rise tool that assesses the impacts of 1, 3, and 5 feet of sea level rise on people, property values and land.

In addition to the data, the dashboard links users to a collection of NVRC programs and projects that help to promote and plan for increased resilience to climate related challenges.

SOURCE Northern Virginia Regional Commission

