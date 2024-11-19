Northern Virginia Technology Council Recognizes DrFirst as a Top Tech Leader for Fifth Consecutive Year

2024 NVTC Tech100 Celebrates Innovative Companies Contributing to the Washington, D.C., Region's Economic Growth

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC), the trade association representing the Washington, D.C., region's technology community, has announced the 2024 NVTC Tech100 honorees. For the fifth year in a row, healthcare IT pioneer DrFirst is honored as an innovative company that develops breakthrough technologies and contributes to the region's economic vitality.

"2024 has been a year of tremendous growth for our region's technology hub, thanks to the dynamic companies and individuals who are innovating and making a positive impact in the world. Their contributions are the reason our region is one of the leading tech hubs in the nation," said Jennifer Taylor, president and CEO of NVTC. "NVTC congratulates DrFirst for going above and beyond within their company and in the healthcare industry."

To choose the honorees, a panel of independent judges carefully considered a diverse group of visionaries and innovators across sectors ranging from cybersecurity and AI to cloud computing, data centers, and government IT.

"This award reflects our team's ongoing dedication to developing healthcare solutions that truly improve patient care," said G. Cameron Deemer, CEO of DrFirst. "As we approach our 25th anniversary, it's especially meaningful to be recognized as part of this vibrant tech community that is committed to progress and positive change."

About the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC)

NVTC is the trade association representing the Northern Virginia technology community. As one of the nation's largest technology councils, NVTC serves companies from all sectors of the industry, from small businesses and startups to Fortune 100 technology companies, government contractors, as well as service providers, academic institutions and nonprofit organizations. More than 470 members look to the organization as a resource for networking and educational opportunities, peer-to-peer communities, policy advocacy, industry promotion, fostering of strategic relationships and branding of the region as a major global technology center. Learn more at www.nvtc.org.

About DrFirst

For 25 years, healthcare IT pioneer DrFirst has empowered providers and patients to achieve better health through intelligent medication management. We improve healthcare workflows and help patients start and stay on therapy with end-to-end solutions that enhance prescription access, affordability, and adherence. In the last few years, DrFirst has won over 25 awards for excellence and innovation, including winning Gold in the prestigious Edison Awards in 2023, recognizing our game-changing use of clinical-grade AI to streamline time-consuming healthcare workflows and prevent medication errors. Our solutions help 100 million patients a year and are used by more than 420,000 prescribers, 71,000 pharmacies, 270 EHRs and health information systems, and over 2,000 hospitals in the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit DrFirst.com and follow @DrFirst.

