Northern Virginia Technology Council Recognizes DrFirst as a Top Tech Leader for Fourth Consecutive Year

2023 NVTC Tech100 Celebrates Forward-Thinking Companies Driving Innovation in the Washington, D.C., Region

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC), the trade association representing the Washington, D.C., region's technology community, has announced the 2023 NVTC Tech100 honorees. For the fourth year in a row, healthcare IT pioneer DrFirst is being honored as an innovative company that develops breakthrough technologies and contributes to the region's economic growth.

"Congratulations to DrFirst and all of this year's Tech100 honorees—a cross-section of innovators from the tech sectors of cyber, cloud, AI, software development, data centers, government IT, and commercial tech," said Jennifer Taylor, NVTC president and CEO. "I am so inspired by the positive impact these honorees have on the technology field. Our region continues to be one of the nation's leading tech hubs—and with the exponential growth of responsible and trustworthy AI, our future is brighter than ever."

To choose the 100 honorees, a panel of independent judges carefully reviewed and considered 200 nominations.

"With our focus on innovation and dedication to radical improvements in healthcare technology that improve patient outcomes, we are honored to be recognized as one of the NVTC Tech100 companies," said G. Cameron Deemer, CEO of DrFirst. "We congratulate all honorees and are pleased to contribute to the area's growth as a tech hub."

About the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC)
NVTC is the trade association representing the Northern Virginia technology community. As one of the nation's largest technology councils, NVTC serves companies from all sectors of the industry, from small businesses and startups to Fortune 100 technology companies, government contractors, as well as service providers, academic institutions, and nonprofit organizations. More than 460 members look to the organization as a resource for networking and educational opportunities, peer-to-peer communities, policy advocacy, industry promotion, fostering of strategic relationships, and branding of the region as a major global technology center. Learn more at www.nvtc.org.

About DrFirst
Since 2000, healthcare IT pioneer DrFirst has empowered providers and patients to achieve better health through intelligent medication management. We improve healthcare efficiency and effectiveness by enhancing e-prescribing workflows, improving medication history, optimizing clinical data usability, and helping patients start and stay on therapy. In the last few years, DrFirst has won over 25 awards for excellence and innovation, including winning Gold in the prestigious Edison Awards in 2023, recognizing our game-changing use of clinical-grade AI to streamline time-consuming healthcare workflows and prevent medication errors. Our solutions are used by more than 350,000 prescribers, 71,000 pharmacies, 270 EHRs and health information systems, and over 2,000 hospitals in the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit DrFirst.com and follow @DrFirst. 

