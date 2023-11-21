Northern Virginia Technology Council Recognizes DrFirst as a Top Tech Leader for Fourth Consecutive Year

2023 NVTC Tech100 Celebrates Forward-Thinking Companies Driving Innovation in the Washington, D.C., Region

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC), the trade association representing the Washington, D.C., region's technology community, has announced the 2023 NVTC Tech100 honorees. For the fourth year in a row, healthcare IT pioneer DrFirst is being honored as an innovative company that develops breakthrough technologies and contributes to the region's economic growth.

"Congratulations to DrFirst and all of this year's Tech100 honorees—a cross-section of innovators from the tech sectors of cyber, cloud, AI, software development, data centers, government IT, and commercial tech," said Jennifer Taylor, NVTC president and CEO. "I am so inspired by the positive impact these honorees have on the technology field. Our region continues to be one of the nation's leading tech hubs—and with the exponential growth of responsible and trustworthy AI, our future is brighter than ever."

To choose the 100 honorees, a panel of independent judges carefully reviewed and considered 200 nominations.

"With our focus on innovation and dedication to radical improvements in healthcare technology that improve patient outcomes, we are honored to be recognized as one of the NVTC Tech100 companies," said G. Cameron Deemer, CEO of DrFirst. "We congratulate all honorees and are pleased to contribute to the area's growth as a tech hub."

