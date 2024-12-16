Northern Wholesale Supply Joins Forces with Sun Capital Partners affiliate to Drive Innovation and Growth in the RV, Marine & Powersports Aftermarket

LINO LAKES, Minn., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Wholesale Supply, LLC ("NWS"), a leader in RV, marine and power sports parts and accessories distribution, announces the strategic acquisition of substantially all of its assets by an affiliate of Sun Capital Partners, Inc. ("Sun Capital"), a private equity firm. The affiliate of Sun Capital also acquired the Northern Wholesale Supply, LLC trade name and post-closing the partnership will operate as Northern Wholesale Supply, LLC.

Sun Capital Partners, Inc. logo featuring a stylized sun and wave design in navy blue above the company name, representing their brand identity. Family vacation travel RV, holiday trip in motorhome, Caravan car Vacation.

This partnership positions the new business to expand its product offerings, solidify its market leadership, and deliver innovative solutions to meet the evolving demands of the RV, marine and powersports aftermarket.

A Strategic Alliance for Sustainable Growth

For nearly 40 years, Northern Wholesale Supply has been a trusted name in RV, marine and powersport parts, offering a catalogue of over 30,000 products. This strategic alliance will focus on:

Operational Excellence: Improving efficiencies with the business' vendors, including developing and curating vendor's ecommerce capabilities.

Developing innovative solutions through proprietary brands of the new business.

Developing innovative solutions through proprietary brands of the new business. Exploring New Markets: Expanding the reach of the new business across North America to serve vendor partners and customers more effectively.

"This partnership marks an exciting chapter for the Northern Wholesale Supply business," said Chad Smith, CEO of Northern Wholesale Supply. "With Sun Capital's resources, we're not just continuing the legacy of the NWS business—we're elevating it. Together, the team will drive the innovation and service that NWS' customers and partners have come to expect."

Preserving Jobs and Strengthening Communities

The acquisition ensures the preservation of over 200 jobs, reaffirming NWS's commitment to its workforce and the local community. By combining operational stability with a forward-looking approach, the new business remains committed to delivering exceptional service to customers and partners across the RV, marine and powersport aftermarket.

Building on Success with a Vision for the Future

Matthew Garff, Managing Director & Partner at Sun Capital Partners, Inc., shared, "Northern Wholesale Supply's leadership in the RV, marine and powersport sectors is a testament to their dedication and innovation. We are thrilled to partner with the new business to unlock new opportunities and expand their impact."



The new business remains dedicated to delivering value, innovation, and exceptional service as it enters this new phase of growth.

About Northern Wholesale Supply

Founded in 1984, Northern Wholesale Supply, LLC is a premier provider of RV, marine and powersport parts and accessories. Headquartered in Lino Lakes, Minnesota, the company serves customers nationwide with a catalog of over 30,000 products, including its proprietary Extreme Max®, Boat Lift Boss® and Ultra Legs® product lines. For more information, please visit https://northernwholesale.com/

About Sun Capital Partners, Inc.

Sun Capital Partners, Inc. is a global private equity firm focused on partnering with outstanding management teams to accelerate value creation. Since 1995, Sun Capital has invested in approximately 545 companies worldwide with revenues in excess of $50 billion across a broad range of industries and transaction structures. The firm has built a reputation as a trusted partner, recognized for its operational experience. Sun Capital focuses on defensible businesses in growing markets with tangible performance improvement opportunities in the Services, Food & Beverage and Industrials and Distribution sectors. The firm has offices in Boca Raton, Los Angeles and New York, and an affiliate with offices in London.

For more information, please visit www.suncappart.com.

Media Contact

Aria Deshe

Founder & CEO

ADPR Inc.

[email protected]

(917) 854-5411

SOURCE Northern Wholesale Supply