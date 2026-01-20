Northern.tech Expands in China's Shanghai Jing'an District, Providing Robust and Secure Device Lifecycle Management Across Global IoT and Smart Innovation Markets

Northern.tech (China) Co., Ltd., formalizes global presence and support, underscoring the importance of strategic end-to-end device management and secure over-the-air (OTA) updates across global markets.

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern.tech, the leader in device lifecycle management, today announced the establishment of its new subsidiary, Northern.tech (China) Co., Ltd. (挪登科技（上海）有限公司), located in China's Shanghai Jing'an District. Officially registered on June 26, 2025, the subsidiary reflects the company's long-term commitment to supporting its global customer base by establishing a presence in one of the world's biggest and critical markets for IoT and smart product innovation. The strategic expansion enables Northern.tech to deliver secure, robust, and end-to-end device lifecycle management (DLM) solutions to top-tier IoT and smart product OEMs across regions.

Northern.tech Strengthens Global Presence with Shanghai Jing'an Expansion

The announcement follows Northern.tech's participation in the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE). Jing'an District, one of Shanghai's leading economic and innovation hubs, recognized Northern.tech as a notable new high-tech company for 2025 during CIIE. The prestigious district also invited Northern.tech to sign an investment agreement with SuHeWan of Jing'an, making it the only European high-tech company included in the signing.

Strengthening regional access to support global OEMs

Northern.tech develops secure device lifecycle management solutions for connected products across the world. Its flagship product, Mender, provides robust, secure, and customizable over-the-air (OTA) update infrastructure for smart products. With large fleets of devices being managed globally and customers across 70+ countries, Mender is critical across industries, including healthcare, critical infrastructure, automotive, transportation, energy, building automation, space, aviation, maritime, industrial automation, smart home, and a wide range of other connected device segments.

"Establishing our presence in Shanghai marks an important step in achieving Northern.tech's mission to secure the world's connected devices," said Thomas Ryd, CEO and co-founder of Northern.tech. "China plays a central role in the global IoT and smart innovation ecosystem, and building a local operation allows us to support both regional and international stakeholders more effectively. With the warm welcome we have received in Jing'an District and the visibility generated at CIIE, we look forward to strengthening our investment in the region and building a local operation that serves customers both here and around the world."

Northern.tech selected Jing'an after evaluating several major innovation hubs across China. The district has become home to a growing concentration of leading technology and industrial companies, including Alibaba's cloud and AI teams, Hikvision R&D units, and other domestic and international innovators, making it a strong base for engaging with partners and supporting customers in the region. "Having worked with global technology teams for many years, I see tremendous value in strengthening the connection between China's innovation ecosystem and Northern.tech's device lifecycle management capabilities," said Wei Jia, Director of Sales (China) at Northern.tech. "As manufacturers accelerate digital transformation and expand internationally, our solutions help improve operational efficiency, reduce compliance risks, and maintain secure, reliable connected products over time."

Ensuring long-term security and compliance for connected products

As China's IoT and connected device sectors expand, many OEMs now serve global markets that require secure software updates, long-term maintenance, and consistent regulatory compliance throughout the device lifecycle. Northern.tech's solutions support these needs, including requirements associated with the European Union Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) for connected products exported to Europe.

"As products become more software-driven, life-cycle maintenance and security are essential for global brand protection and competitiveness," Ryd added. "We look forward to deepening our work with OEMs in China and supporting their success across international markets.

To learn more about device lifecycle management, visit Northern.tech .

Media Contact:

Larisa Bogomolov

(650)-257-0233

[email protected]

SOURCE Northern.tech